A few natural ‘rest’aurants in Hyderabad

Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula, founder

At Pawwa, we’ve incorporated a lot of greenery because we wanted our guests to feel like they’re at a resort. If I create a concrete space with no engaging elements, people might as well dine at home. That’s why developing a green ambience was part of our core concept from day one. The restaurant prioritises sustainability in its construction and landscaping, even digging up soil patches specifically for growing trees. Near the food area, we use natural pesticides like neem oil. While this occasionally leads to plant loss, we avoid using chemical pesticides, especially since children may come in contact with the plants. Mango trees on the premises are pesticide-free, and guests are welcome to pluck and enjoy the fruit. People often assume greenery requires a lot of maintenance, but actually, nature takes care of itself. Common water is enough, unlike electronics or artificial elements which need constant upkeep.