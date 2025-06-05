A few natural ‘rest’aurants in Hyderabad

Each year, we talk about protecting our environment and preserving nature. And for many, finding peace often means spending time in a place where they can reconnect with the natural world. Interestingly, as Hyderabad’s food industry continues to boom with new restaurants popping up regularly, some restaurateurs are going beyond food to offer something more: an eco-friendly, nature-infused dining experience. This World Environment Day, CE shines a light on a few restaurants in the city that have made greenery a core part of their identity, bringing diners closer to nature with thoughtfully designed, sustainable spaces.
Aparna Gorrepati, co-founder & CEO
At Bougainvillea Hyderabad, we believe that in today’s fast-paced, concrete-heavy world, nature isn’t just an aesthetic, it’s a necessity. The restaurant offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle, inviting diners to pause and breathe. Greenery within a restaurant does more than please the eye. It creates a sense of calm and connection. Environmental consciousness isn’t a passing trend for us; it’s a statement. We believe that hospitality and sustainability can coexist, and that nature should be part of our everyday experience, not just something we seek on weekends.
Harish Reddy, co-owner
We wanted AnTeRa to evoke a festive vibe the moment someone walks in. The colour palette of green, yellow, and earthy tones was chosen specifically to create that vibrant, celebratory feel. Green, especially, reminds people of their roots, their villages, and that nostalgic connection pairs beautifully with Telugu cuisine. The restaurant integrates nature organically into its space. There is a cost to maintaining plants, especially indoors, but we’ve made provisions. We have a courtyard that lets in ample sunlight, covered with glass to protect the plants but still allowing them to thrive. We’ve also been careful in selecting plants that do well with filtered natural light. Nature is central to our theme, and we’ve ensured the right conditions for it to flourish.
Sanjay Kumar Reddy Mula, founder
At Pawwa, we’ve incorporated a lot of greenery because we wanted our guests to feel like they’re at a resort. If I create a concrete space with no engaging elements, people might as well dine at home. That’s why developing a green ambience was part of our core concept from day one. The restaurant prioritises sustainability in its construction and landscaping, even digging up soil patches specifically for growing trees. Near the food area, we use natural pesticides like neem oil. While this occasionally leads to plant loss, we avoid using chemical pesticides, especially since children may come in contact with the plants. Mango trees on the premises are pesticide-free, and guests are welcome to pluck and enjoy the fruit. People often assume greenery requires a lot of maintenance, but actually, nature takes care of itself. Common water is enough, unlike electronics or artificial elements which need constant upkeep.
Chris Anthony, vice president operations, Big Bull Club and Moai Kitchens
This concept is the brainchild of Shashidhar Kasi, our co-founder and managing partner. Moai offers a modern dining experience deeply rooted in ancient elements — fire, stone, and time. Inspired by the iconic Moai statues of Easter Island, the space is a tribute to tradition, transformation, and strength. We’ve created an ambience that reflects the past with brick walls, stone sculptures, and raw textures, and combined it with soothing natural elements like our indoor koi pond filled with vibrant fish. The idea was to bring the outdoors inside, offering people a soulful, immersive dining experience. Every corner has been designed keeping in mind how people want to spend time with their loved ones. It’s a space that feels alive and truly one of a kind.