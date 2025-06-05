From the Wild to the Walls: Masood Hussain Opens Wildlife Art Gallery in Jubilee Hills

Known for his evocative images of birds, mammals, and reptiles in their natural habitats, Hyderabad-based wildlife photographer Masood Hussain has had a remarkable journey from an electrical engineer to an internationally acclaimed lensman. An alumnus of The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Masood’s foray into wildlife photography began in 2010 with the purchase of his first DSLR. Now, 15 years later, he is embarking on a new chapter with the launch of his solo venture, the Masood Hussain Fine Art Gallery, located in the heart of Jubilee Hills above Urban Nemo café, along with a custom wildlife tour company. CE spoke with the enigmatic photographer about his latest project and his enduring passion for photography.
Excerpts
Tell us about your gallery.
This has been on my mind for a long time, a physical gallery of my own where people can come and connect with nature. I’m also presenting it as a unique gifting solution. I’m offering small 18x12 inch frames in beautiful premium packaging, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by me, the artist. It’s very reasonably priced too.
So, the idea is to offer something long-lasting?
Exactly. People spend a lot of money on bouquets and flowers that end up in the dustbin in a few days. These prints will last a lifetime; they’re heartfelt gifts straight from the artist.
How did you choose this location for your gallery?
Funny story! Urban Nemo café opened about six months ago. It also has a garden centre and an art space. One of my musician friends used to perform here weekly, and one day, he invited me for coffee. Apart from photography, I play the violin and flute too. That day, I had my violin with me and we jammed. The café partner loved it. When he found out I’m actually a wildlife photographer, we got talking, and the idea of the gallery just clicked.
How long did it take to put together?
Just a month! Once we agreed, we started working and made it happen quickly.
And all the photos in the gallery will be yours?
Yes, only mine. I’ll keep rotating the collection and adding new photos after every trip. For example, the latest piece — ‘The Water Hole’ — hasn’t even been published on my website yet. I shot it recently at Pench National Park, Madhya Pradesh. It was the only good photograph I got during a seven-day trip, despite doing 12 safaris and having tiger sightings in nine of them. From a photographic perspective, this was the one.
Will the gallery showcase specific species or a mix?
A mix of everything — birds, animals, whatever nature offers. I’m not species-centric. I aim to photograph anything in good light, even common species like egrets, and present them in a compelling way through composition and lighting.
What else are you working on?
I’m launching a custom wildlife tour company. After 15 years of wildlife travel, I’ve explored the length and breadth of this country, connected with local guides, and learned so much. I want to offer something authentic. Many people ask to tag along on my trips, but I can’t do that while working. So, now I’m offering curated trips where I can accompany them as a mentor. I also conduct wildlife photography workshops, so my students can join in too. It’s for photography enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers. A lot of people want to experience wildlife, but they don’t know how to go about it. Most commercial trips advertised online aren’t real wildlife experiences. People say, ‘We went to Jim Corbett but didn’t see anything.’ Often, they never even entered the core area — they were put up somewhere on the highway. My tours will focus on staying in the right places, with the right guides and drivers. The guide is the most important person on a wildlife trip.