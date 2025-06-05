From the Wild to the Walls: Masood Hussain Opens Wildlife Art Gallery in Jubilee Hills

Known for his evocative images of birds, mammals, and reptiles in their natural habitats, Hyderabad-based wildlife photographer Masood Hussain has had a remarkable journey from an electrical engineer to an internationally acclaimed lensman. An alumnus of The Hyderabad Public School (HPS), Masood’s foray into wildlife photography began in 2010 with the purchase of his first DSLR. Now, 15 years later, he is embarking on a new chapter with the launch of his solo venture, the Masood Hussain Fine Art Gallery, located in the heart of Jubilee Hills above Urban Nemo café, along with a custom wildlife tour company. CE spoke with the enigmatic photographer about his latest project and his enduring passion for photography.

Excerpts

Tell us about your gallery.

This has been on my mind for a long time, a physical gallery of my own where people can come and connect with nature. I’m also presenting it as a unique gifting solution. I’m offering small 18x12 inch frames in beautiful premium packaging, each accompanied by a certificate of authenticity signed by me, the artist. It’s very reasonably priced too.

So, the idea is to offer something long-lasting?

Exactly. People spend a lot of money on bouquets and flowers that end up in the dustbin in a few days. These prints will last a lifetime; they’re heartfelt gifts straight from the artist.

How did you choose this location for your gallery?

Funny story! Urban Nemo café opened about six months ago. It also has a garden centre and an art space. One of my musician friends used to perform here weekly, and one day, he invited me for coffee. Apart from photography, I play the violin and flute too. That day, I had my violin with me and we jammed. The café partner loved it. When he found out I’m actually a wildlife photographer, we got talking, and the idea of the gallery just clicked.