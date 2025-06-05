Indrajaal Infra, the next-gen battle dome

We’ve heard that Indrajaal has an R&D Command and Control Centre. Could you share more?

Indrajaal operates a fully functional Command and Control Centre at the core of our 80-acre R&D campus in Hyderabad. This is the nerve centre of our counter-drone ecosystem: It is a next-gen hub where hardware, software, AI, and tactical strategies converge.

At its heart is a cutting-edge command container system featuring a military-grade command table used to run and evolve SkyOS. This isn’t a static control room; it’s a dynamic battlefield simulation environment where we test, refine, and stress-test our technologies against real-world scenarios. The facility includes advanced equipment like jammers, spoofers, kamikaze drones, cyber takeover tools, and EO/IR sensors. It’s designed to support rapid innovation and real-time threat analysis.

Sensors are critical to most counter-drone systems. However, false alarms — for example, misidentifying a bird as a drone — can pose challenges. How does Indrajaal address such issues?

Many systems rely on preset rules and still need human input. Indrajaal, however, is fully autonomous. It fuses data from multiple sensors and uses AI to distinguish between harmless objects and real threats. SkyOS takes this further by analysing radar patterns, radio signals, flight behaviours, and GPS data to make accurate decisions. This drastically reduces false alarms and eliminates wasted action on non-threats. At the same time, we’ve built in secure remote access, allowing human intervention if needed. So, while Indrajaal operates independently, manual control is always an option.

What is the maximum altitude at which your system can detect drones? For instance, can it detect targets at 5 km?

Yes, Indrajaal can detect drones flying at altitudes of 5 km and beyond, depending on the drone’s size and type. This is achieved through a combination of long-range radar, RF sensors, and electro-optical cameras working together for high-altitude detection.