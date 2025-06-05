Kapila Venu: Koodiyattam is my language

Yet, even after countless performances, Kapila confesses that every single time she’s on stage, it is still as intense as the first time. “I have the same sort of jitteriness and nervousness, which, I believe, is a good thing. I am still a work in progress,” she humbly admits.

Kapila never restricted herself to Koodiyattam. Instead, she put her heart and soul into other art forms, theatre, and even acted in movies like Jigarthanda Double X (2023) and The Cloud Messenger (2022).

“In my early 20s, I travelled to Japan as part of a Koodiyattam ensemble to perform. I came across a unique art movement called Bhutto, which had bloomed in post-World War II Japan. It was avant garde, essentially challenging the classical views on aesthetics,” she explains.

Japanese artiste Min Tanaka was teaching this art form, and Kapila was instantly intrigued. She recalls, “I requested him to accept me as a disciple, to which he agreed. For five years after that, I would go back to Japan for a few months and train under him; I even danced in two of his productions.”

But she says Koodiyattam will always be her anchor. “The acting manual of Koodiyattam is ‘Attaprakaram’. Essentially, we tell one large story in a single performance with deep, deliberate storytelling. The acting uses the eyes, invokes the navarasas (nine emotions), and embodies characters refined over generations. Koodiyattam is not just entertainment; it’s a knowledge system that demands full engagement and immersion,” she emphasises.