Rajasthan teen held for impersonating officers

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old youth from Rajasthan was arrested for allegedly impersonating senior IAS and IPS officers to fraudulently collect money from their friends and associates.

The accused, Arbaj Khan, created multiple fake Facebook and WhatsApp accounts, using the names and photos of high-ranking officials to deceive people. Two cases have been registered against him in the state.

On May 12, a senior bureaucrat lodged a complaint after discovering a fake Facebook profile created in his name. The impersonator had sent requests and solicited money from his friends. Khan also created fake profiles using the official’s photos, falsely claiming to be a CRPF officer, and sent inappropriate and misleading messages.