Strands of Confidence: Why Hair Extensions Are Booming in Hyderabad

In a city like Hyderabad, where every occasion is a reason to dress up and look your best, hair extensions have become a quiet yet powerful tool in many wardrobes. From college students prepping for festivals to brides getting ready for their big day, these strands of extra hair are helping people reclaim lost volume and confidence, and sometimes even changing how they see themselves.

At Wigs Designs in Somajiguda, CP Pradeep Kumar has noticed a rising trend that goes beyond just fashion. Why do people usually go for hair extensions? When asked, he shares, “People usually go for hair extensions because they want to increase volume and for special occasions or college events, as many lose hair in their 20s and 30s. They are used to look more attractive and styling options like it gives you more length and volume as well.”

This demand isn’t just about appearance but also about adapting to lifestyle needs. Hairstylist and saree draper Solapuri Vimala from Hyderabad adds, “In Hyderabad, everyone is going for hair extensions because their hair is thin and dull, so extensions are in demand.” She points out that most clients are young women, drawn by the chance to style their hair differently. “Mostly, young people are going for extensions to create more styling options because most people are experiencing issues like reduced hair volume,” she further adds.

When it comes to types of extensions, clip-ons lead the pack. “Most popular hair extensions are clip-ons because there is no service needed and people can wear it by themselves, although there are other types like eye tips, tape, glue and hair weaving extensions too that are available in the market,” explains Pradeep.