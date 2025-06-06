Agniveers’ day to shine at the Artillery Centre

HYDERABAD: The Artillery Centre in Hyderabad held the attestation ceremony for Agniveer batch (05/24) at the Palani Parade Ground on Thursday. The event was reviewed by Brigadier Rahul Thapliyal, Sena Medal, commandant and chief executive instructor of the Artillery Centre.

According to a release, the day began with a solemn tribute at the War Memorial, where Agniveers, instructors and senior officials paid homage to fallen heroes. The wreath-laying ceremony, observed in respectful silence, was a reminder of the courage, duty and sacrifice that define military service.

The ceremony featured immaculate parade drills, reflecting the discipline and precision ingrained in the Agniveers during training, it said.

Brigadier Thapliyal, in his address, lauded the recruits for their dedication and resilience, highlighting their vital role in national security. He also praised the instructors for their commitment and professionalism in shaping the next generation of soldiers.

The attestation ceremony marked not just the formal induction of Agniveers into the armed forces, but also reaffirmed the Artillery Centre’s commitment to excellence in military training, the release added.

As the Agniveers step into their new roles, they carry forward the core values of discipline, loyalty and service.