Hyderabad embraces Ikebana art

On the occasion of International Ikebana Day, observed annually on June 6, the Ikebana International Hyderabad Chapter #250 brought together enthusiasts and practitioners to celebrate this serene Japanese floral art through a thoughtfully curated exhibition titled ‘Hana Sensu’. The word Sensu, which means ‘fan’ in Japanese, formed the central theme of this year’s showcase and each arrangement uniquely blends flowers with traditional or fan-like elements.

Ikebana, which literally means ‘a way of arranging flowers’, is far more than just arranging blooms in a vase. Rooted deeply in minimalism and mindfulness, it’s a meditative practice that encourages harmony with nature. The calmness of this art form was felt throughout the exhibition space as delicate compositions captured the beauty of both space and silence.

Krishnaveni, one of the participants, explained her inspiration behind the arrangement: “We’re using fans either Japanese or otherwise, as part of the Ikebana arrangement. The idea is to keep it minimal, allowing negative spaces to speak, and incorporating elements from nature like dry wood or bamboo. Ikebana is a very Zen-inspired art form; it’s calming rather than attention-grabbing, and it reflects the quiet power of nature.” Her work reflected the core principles of Ikebana that is simplicity and natural flow.