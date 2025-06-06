Illegally stocked drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh seized

Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Drugs Control Administration (DCA) raided the residence of a habitual offender in Moosarambagh, Malakpet, and seized spurious drugs worth Rs 5.21 lakh.

The accused, Puvvada Lakshmana, is a repeat offender previously involved in multiple spurious drug cases across the state. He had illegally stocked a large quantity of drugs at his home.

During the raid, four varieties of suspected spurious medicines were seized, including antidiabetics, antihypertensives, and abortion kits.

Acting on a tip-off, DCA officials raided the premises on Wednesday and recovered drugs such as Tazloc-CT 6.25 (Telmisartan and Chlorthalidone tablets), Dapacose-10 (Dapagliflozin tablets 10 mg), Dapacose-5 (Dapagliflozin tablets 5 mg), and Clear-Kit (combipack of Mifepristone and Misoprostol tablets).

Samples have been sent for analysis. Officials confirmed that further investigation is underway, and legal action will be taken against all those involved.

