NHRC takes note of auto driver’s custodial death

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognisance of the reported death of a 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who died on 13 May, allegedly after being subjected to physical torture by police officials at Rajendranagar Police Station in Hyderabad.

On Thursday, the NHRC issued a notice to the Director General of Police (DGP), calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The Commission observed that the contents of the news reports, if true, indicate a serious violation of the victim’s human rights.

According to the media reports, the victim had been experiencing marital issues, and his wife had taken him to the police station in an attempt to resolve them. After counselling the couple, the man was taken to a room where he was allegedly beaten by policemen with leather belts.

An hour later, upon exiting the police station, he began vomiting and collapsed. He was taken to hospital, where doctors declared him dead.