Ageing with a chance of anxiety

I tried sharing my physical pain with peers, which only gave me mental pain in return. Since I am the average of the five people I hang out with, I asked them if they had been doing anything about it.

No 1, who’s often in pain, wrote me a long list: multivitamins, immunity boosters, sleep extenders, and one more pill to control the damage from the rest of the pills. I took a few for a week and forgot — maybe forgetfulness is a side effect of those pills or just another sign of ageing.

No 2 turned 35 and nihilistic on the same day. He said, ‘I don’t care, and you shouldn’t either’. Two weeks later, he was in Care Hospital — not for irony deficiency, but for BP.

That made me go to Friend 3 — disciplined since he learned the word. He wakes up and runs daily. I tried joining him, but my pace slowed him down, which apparently aged him faster. You know how they say you can run but cannot hide — he ran away and hid from me so that I’m not seen running with him.

Friend 4 is happily married, doesn’t work out, but is quite healthy. He said, ‘You are what you eat, buddy. If you eat fresh, you stay fresh’. I tried. Beetroot juice, more palak, more water, less rice, lots of cucumber, and no bondas. I honestly tried. First time I realised I could feel sad while chewing food. I asked him, ‘How can you eat this daily?’ He said, ‘I’m married, I eat my words every day — beetroot is baklava for me’. No cap. I mean, he compliments those meals so.

Now Friend 5 is the wise guy. He said, ‘I hang out with each of them once a week and do a little bit of everything — it keeps me going’. Sounded nice, but he’s bald, so I didn’t listen to him and went back to counting white beards.

Sandesh

(This comedian is here to tell funny stories about Hyderabad)

