Asian sojourn with a twist
TA.MA.SHA. — Asian Cafe isn’t your typical café. It’s the kind of place where food tells a story — where every dish is flavourful, a little playful, and entirely vegetarian. What started as a passion project is now a reinvented space brimming with tasty food, warmth, and a whole lot of heart.
AK Solanky, co-founder of TA.MA.SHA. opened two years ago, with a simple idea: to serve good food that made people happy. Fast forward to today, it’s a full-blown reinvention. “It’s day one again, new look, new menu, new feel. Everything’s different,” he says with a grin.
The cafe now beams with fresh energy and the kind of menu that practically has to be shared on Instagram. It’s clear Solanky has his finger on the pulse of what the younger crowd wants and he’s delivered with flair. “The new menu is built around food trends that are mostly popular on social media and some best selling from the previous menu,” he explains adding, “We’ve added more Korean items, more international dishes, and a lot of vibrant, summery options including a lot of cool beverages that will help us cool down in this hot weather.”
It’s not just the aesthetic that’s changed, it’s the soul of the menu. Think Korean Chilli Tofu, laced with honey and served with a crunchy carrot-onion salad. Or a beautifully balanced Korean Paneer, the kind that hits all the right notes to start your meal off strong. For something gentler, the rose drink is light, floral, and the kind of cooler you want to sip under a sunbeam. The cucumber drink, too, is quietly brilliant — crisp, clean, and exactly what summer ordered.
But it’s not all spice and flair. There’s comfort too, like the Veggie Pizza that’s all gooey cheese and fresh veggies on a crisp thin crust. Or the rich, fragrant Green Thai Curry with rice, which stands out as a personal favourite. Not everything lands perfectly, the Hakka noodles, for instance, felt like a missed beat in an otherwise melodious spread. For the jain food lovers, they also have a separate menu, which includes some of their best sellers, which is a total win-win for all the consumers and for the cafe.
And that realness comes through in the way Solanky talks about food. “Making vegetarian food exciting is a challenge,” he says talking about his target consumers, “We’re not just targeting vegetarians. We want even hardcore non-vegetarians to come here and say, ‘Wow’.”
To do that, he leans heavily into authenticity. Gochujang is sourced from trusted importers. Kimchi? Made in-house, every fortnight. “I don’t buy it,” he says proudly. “I make it myself so it’s fresh and perfectly balanced. Real kimchi is very strong, so we tone it down just enough to suit our taste palate,” he talks about how he makes kimchi himself at the cafe.
That thoughtful twist appears throughout the menu. Japanese Cottage Cheese Katsu is a clever spin on a meat-heavy dish, now with paneer at the centre. There’s even a Kimchi Pizza, because why not? And if you’ve got a sweet tooth, the Ice Cream Bun Sandwich drizzled with Chocolate Sauce or the Thai Mango Sticky Rice is worth saving room for.
The place is pet-friendly. “We’re not a huge space, but you can bring your small pets, enjoy the vibe, and feel at home. That’s what we’re trying to create,” Solanky concludes.