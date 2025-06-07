Asian sojourn with a twist

TA.MA.SHA. — Asian Cafe isn’t your typical café. It’s the kind of place where food tells a story — where every dish is flavourful, a little playful, and entirely vegetarian. What started as a passion project is now a reinvented space brimming with tasty food, warmth, and a whole lot of heart.

AK Solanky, co-founder of TA.MA.SHA. opened two years ago, with a simple idea: to serve good food that made people happy. Fast forward to today, it’s a full-blown reinvention. “It’s day one again, new look, new menu, new feel. Everything’s different,” he says with a grin.

The cafe now beams with fresh energy and the kind of menu that practically has to be shared on Instagram. It’s clear Solanky has his finger on the pulse of what the younger crowd wants and he’s delivered with flair. “The new menu is built around food trends that are mostly popular on social media and some best selling from the previous menu,” he explains adding, “We’ve added more Korean items, more international dishes, and a lot of vibrant, summery options including a lot of cool beverages that will help us cool down in this hot weather.”