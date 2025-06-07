Party the ninja way

Food is undeniably a booming industry in Hyderabad, and every day, people are treated to a variety of culinary experiences. While restaurants and cafés dominate much of the scene, cloud kitchens and catering services have also carved a significant niche. Among them is CaterNinja, a one-of-its-kind catering brand that’s redefining how we celebrate at home. Whether it’s a cozy house party or a small family gathering, CaterNinja promises exotic cuisine, seamless service, and a whole lot of flavour. CE caught up with co-founder Anup Agarwal to learn more about the brand and the thought behind it.
How did CaterNinja come into being?
CaterNinja is our offering for Naya Bharat, a vibrant, socially active, and rapidly evolving India. Gone are the days when large-scale celebrations were rare. Today, people are coming together more frequently, across close-knit, diverse micro-communities whether it’s a Friday night hangout, a birthday, anniversary, or a small community event.
However, there was a gap in the market. While the frequency of such gatherings increased, there wasn’t a professional, reliable service to cater to them. People were often left juggling vendors and worrying about food quality and service reliability. As consumers ourselves, we felt this gap firsthand. That’s how CaterNinja was born to bring professionalism, ease, and delight to every celebration, big or small. Whether it’s an intimate dinner for 10 or a festive bash at your apartment clubhouse, CaterNinja is your go-to brand. We offer diverse cuisines, customisable menus, engaging live ‘foodtainment,’ and consistent, high-quality service elevating every celebration.
What’s the story behind the name?
It’s quite simple really, ‘Cater’ represents our focus on fulfilling customer needs, be it for a small house party or a corporate event. ‘Ninja’ symbolises the sharpness, agility, and precision we bring to the table. We envisioned CaterNinja as a solution that brings predictability and professionalism to an otherwise unorganised segment of the food industry.
Tell us about your menu. What can customers expect?
India’s food preferences are diverse, but one thing that unites us is our love for good food. Our most requested items include North Indian tikkas and kebabs, rich paneer and chicken gravies, noodles, pasta, and, of course, biryani. We’re also seeing a surge in demand for live counters like pizzas and chaats which bring interactivity and fun to gatherings.
We design our menus with people in mind. When someone orders from CaterNinja, they’re thinking about the whole guest list, not just one dish. So, we make sure there’s something for everyone: fries and pasta for kids, bold starters for the young crowd, and lighter options for older guests. Our goal is to make every guest feel thought of.
Has Hyderabad posed any unique challenges?
Hyderabad is becoming a microcosm of India, with people from across the country bringing in their own food cultures and celebration styles. That diversity aligns perfectly with CaterNinja’s offerings. But more than that, Hyderabad is a trust-driven market. And we respect that. We’re not starting from scratch here, we bring the experience of delivering over 25,000 successful orders across major cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Delhi NCR. With that foundation of credibility and quality, we’re excited to bring the same experience to Hyderabad. We aim to become a trusted part of the city’s celebrations.
Are you planning to make any changes to the menu?
Absolutely! One area we’re constantly innovating in is our live food counters. These have been a huge hit. Guests love the sensory experience — the aroma, the sizzle, the spectacle. It’s about foodtainment now, not just food. More and more hosts are opting for curated starters followed by a ‘hero’ live main course. It makes their event memorable and special.
What’s next for CaterNinja?
We’re actively scaling, both in terms of our menu and our reach. We’re currently operational in six cities and planning to launch in four more over the next two quarters. Our long-term goal is to be present in 20 cities across India.