Party the ninja way

What’s the story behind the name?

It’s quite simple really, ‘Cater’ represents our focus on fulfilling customer needs, be it for a small house party or a corporate event. ‘Ninja’ symbolises the sharpness, agility, and precision we bring to the table. We envisioned CaterNinja as a solution that brings predictability and professionalism to an otherwise unorganised segment of the food industry.

Tell us about your menu. What can customers expect?

India’s food preferences are diverse, but one thing that unites us is our love for good food. Our most requested items include North Indian tikkas and kebabs, rich paneer and chicken gravies, noodles, pasta, and, of course, biryani. We’re also seeing a surge in demand for live counters like pizzas and chaats which bring interactivity and fun to gatherings.

We design our menus with people in mind. When someone orders from CaterNinja, they’re thinking about the whole guest list, not just one dish. So, we make sure there’s something for everyone: fries and pasta for kids, bold starters for the young crowd, and lighter options for older guests. Our goal is to make every guest feel thought of.