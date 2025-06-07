Seoulful Delights at Hanok

Adding a refreshing and authentic new flavour to Hyderabad’s global culinary landscape, Hanok, a new Korean restaurant, promises an immersive journey into the heart of Korea, right from the scenic lanes of Filmnagar. Housed in a charming villa, the 120-seater space lives up to its name ‘Hanok’, which refers to a traditional Korean house offering both indoor and outdoor seating with a beautifully landscaped garden. The interiors, adorned with terracotta décor and lush planters, exude a warm, homely charm.

Conceptualised by Priya Vasireddy, Hanok is her ode to Korean cuisine in all its glory. She is also the force behind the successful Cravery Cafes. Our meal began on a refreshing note with a Korean Hazelnut Iced Coffee, perfect for a hot day. This was followed by the Silken Tofu with Stir-Fried Kimchi, pure comfort in a bowl. The Chewy Potato Balls captured the rustic essence of Korean street food with their mildly spiced, addictive flavour.

A standout favourite was the Buchimgae, a Korean savoury pancake, crispy on the outside and soft inside, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. The Prawn Tempura, with its golden crispy coating and succulent prawns inside, was another delightful bite.