Seoulful Delights at Hanok

Adding a refreshing and authentic new flavour to Hyderabad’s global culinary landscape, Hanok, a new Korean restaurant, promises an immersive journey into the heart of Korea, right from the scenic lanes of Filmnagar. Housed in a charming villa, the 120-seater space lives up to its name ‘Hanok’, which refers to a traditional Korean house offering both indoor and outdoor seating with a beautifully landscaped garden. The interiors, adorned with terracotta décor and lush planters, exude a warm, homely charm.
Conceptualised by Priya Vasireddy, Hanok is her ode to Korean cuisine in all its glory. She is also the force behind the successful Cravery Cafes. Our meal began on a refreshing note with a Korean Hazelnut Iced Coffee, perfect for a hot day. This was followed by the Silken Tofu with Stir-Fried Kimchi, pure comfort in a bowl. The Chewy Potato Balls captured the rustic essence of Korean street food with their mildly spiced, addictive flavour.
A standout favourite was the Buchimgae, a Korean savoury pancake, crispy on the outside and soft inside, making it an instant crowd-pleaser. The Prawn Tempura, with its golden crispy coating and succulent prawns inside, was another delightful bite.
Of course, no Korean culinary journey is complete without Tteokbokki and Corn Dogs. Both dishes delivered on texture and taste, soft, chewy, and full of flavour, must-haves for anyone wanting a true Korean street food experience.
From the mains, we tried the Veg Kimbap and Kimbap with Crispy Chicken; rolled dishes made with bap (cooked rice), vegetables, and chicken. Think sushi, but without the raw fish, comforting and flavourful.
The final two dishes were the Veg Ramyun Bowl and Veg Bibimbap. The Bibimbap, a rice bowl topped with seasoned sautéed vegetables, was a satisfying, well-balanced dish. But it was the Veg Ramyun Bowl that surprised us. Hanok gave it an innovative twist with a coconut-based broth reminiscent of Laksa, the iconic Malaysian spicy noodle soup. It was a bold and delicious reinterpretation.
Hanok isn’t just riding the wave of Hyderabad’s growing love for Korean pop culture and K-dramas, it’s a heartfelt effort to bring the warmth and richness of Korean food culture to local diners. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, Hanok is set to become your next go-to destination for all things Korean.