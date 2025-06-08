Hyderabad to get 65,000 new eco-friendly autos as Telangana lifts decades-old permit cap

HYDERABAD: In a major move aimed at reducing pollution and improving urban transport in Hyderabad, the Telangana government has approved the introduction of 65,000 new eco-friendly auto rickshaws within the city limits and the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

The decision, driven by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and aligned with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s vision, is expected to contribute to environmental sustainability and employment generation.

The state issued GO No. 263 relaxing the long-standing cap on new auto rickshaw permits within Greater Hyderabad. For over two decades, restrictions were placed on operating new petrol and diesel auto rickshaws.

However, with rising urban population, expanding residential layouts and increasing demand for last-mile connectivity, the state government has granted permission for 20,000 new electric auto rickshaws, 10,000 new CNG auto rickshaws, 10,000 new LPG auto rickshaws and 25,000 retrofitted electric auto rickshaws.

The government has emphasised that only one permit will be issued per individual to prevent misuse or unauthorised trade of permits.

It has also clarified that no new or transferred permits will be issued for diesel or petrol auto rickshaws within ORR limits.

Auto drivers voice operational concerns

Though the initiative is expected to create employment opportunities for nearly 65,000 families, providing a livelihood boost to many urban and semi-urban households, the auto drivers voiced several operational concerns.

Speaking to TNIE, auto driver Veeraiah, who has been running an LPG auto for the past 15 years, pointed out that auto drivers are still following fare rates that were fixed 15 years ago, making it difficult to manage rising fuel and maintenance costs. He urged for the revision of fares.

He also raised a serious concern about the influx of autos from other districts, stating, “There are nearly twice as many autos from outside the city operating in Hyderabad compared to those registered within the city limits.” He explained that while a CNG auto costs around `5.8 lakh in the city including the permit, the same vehicle can be purchased for about `2.8 lakh outside the city.