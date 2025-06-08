Kacheguda Railway Station to shine with new national facade lighting from June 9

HYDERABAD: Kacheguda Railway Station is gearing up for the grand inauguration of its newly installed national facade lighting on June 9. The modern lighting system, developed at a cost of Rs 2.23 crore, will be inaugurated by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

The addition is expected to become a visual highlight and symbol of heritage for the over 100-year-old railway station. Equipped with modern passenger amenities, the station handles an average of 103 trains and 45,000 passengers per day.

The proposal for the facade was sanctioned by the Tourism Ministry, while the entire work has been executed by the Hyderabad Division of South Central Railway. The main objective is to enhance the architectural beauty, highlight the Indo-Gothic architecture and the station’s rich heritage with the right illumination.

The type of luminaires used are the latest outdoor equipment, such as Outdoor Type RGB LEDs that are IP66 rated, with an inbuilt DMX decoder that supports the 512 DMX control system and secondary optics suitable for various lighting schemes.