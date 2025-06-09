362 caught for drunk driving in Cyberabad

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad Traffic Police apprehended 362 offenders for driving under influence of alcohol over the weekend in the commissionerate limits.

As part of the enforcement drive, the police seized 260 two-wheelers, 24 three-wheelers, 73 four-wheelers, and five heavy vehicles.

Among those caught, 316 offenders had Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml. Out of them, 30 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 201 mg/100 ml to 300 mg/100 ml, 16 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 301 mg/100 ml to 500 mg/100 ml.

Police said that all the offenders will be produced before the court.

Cyberabad Police reiterates that driving under the influence of alcohol is a serious offence.

If anyone is found to be driving in an inebriated condition and causes a fatal accident, such individuals will be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment under this section is 10 years of imprisonment along with a fine.