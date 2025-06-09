Guilt-Free Gourmet Affair at The Leela

Hyderabad, renowned for its rich and spicy food culture, experienced a wholesome twist at Raen – The Chef’s Studio in The Leela Hyderabad, with The Miracle Millet Feast curated by Chef Rambabu — affectionately known as Millet Rambabu.
This elegant fine-dining space, bathed in warm lighting, speaks in tones of subtle sophistication. Its modern aesthetic, complemented by marble flooring, creates an inviting setting that blends health with heritage.
As you ease into the earthy ambience, the aromas begin their quiet persuasion. The meal opens with a Millet Probiotic Herb Drink, a refreshing blend of fermented millet and coconut milk. Light, tangy, and flavourful, it preps the palate for the thoughtfully crafted dishes that follow.
Crispy Millet Chicken arrives next, where millet flour lends a perfect crunch to the juicy chicken bites. It's indulgence without guilt — the kind of starter that checks both taste and health boxes.
The main course is a tribute to seasonal eating, digestive health, and vegan innovation. Chef Rambabu, a firm believer in aligning food with seasonal needs, uses different millets throughout the year for their gut-friendly properties. The gluten-free nature of these dishes adds to their appeal.
A highlight of the spread is the Foxtail Millet Mango Rice, tangy, aromatic, and a creative ode to summer. The raw mango pairs effortlessly with foxtail millet, delivering a unique spin on a time-honoured combination.
And then comes the hero of Hyderabad's appetite but reimagined. The Kodo Millet Chicken Pulao offers a nutritious alternative to the beloved biryani. High in protein and full of flavour, it’s a celebration of spice and tradition, with none of the guilt. The chicken, marinated to perfection, packs a punch that honors the city’s culinary legacy.
To end on a sweet note, there’s the Millet Kheer, creamy, rich, and garnished with dry fruits. This dessert doesn’t just satisfy your sweet tooth, it reinforces the theme of mindful indulgence.