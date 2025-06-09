Guilt-Free Gourmet Affair at The Leela

Hyderabad, renowned for its rich and spicy food culture, experienced a wholesome twist at Raen – The Chef’s Studio in The Leela Hyderabad, with The Miracle Millet Feast curated by Chef Rambabu — affectionately known as Millet Rambabu.

This elegant fine-dining space, bathed in warm lighting, speaks in tones of subtle sophistication. Its modern aesthetic, complemented by marble flooring, creates an inviting setting that blends health with heritage.

As you ease into the earthy ambience, the aromas begin their quiet persuasion. The meal opens with a Millet Probiotic Herb Drink, a refreshing blend of fermented millet and coconut milk. Light, tangy, and flavourful, it preps the palate for the thoughtfully crafted dishes that follow.

Crispy Millet Chicken arrives next, where millet flour lends a perfect crunch to the juicy chicken bites. It's indulgence without guilt — the kind of starter that checks both taste and health boxes.