Man’s family awarded Rs 53 lakh after RTC bus runs him over

HYDERABAD: The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Hyderabad, has awarded a compensation of Rs 53.57 lakh to the family of Srinivasa Rao, who died in a road accident in 2021 after being hit by a TGSRTC bus at Champapet. The tribunal directed the TGSRTC Managing Director, Midhani Depot Manager, and the bus driver to jointly pay the amount to the deceased’s wife, son, and daughter.

On April 23, 2021, Srinivasa Rao, a manager at Shriram City Union Finance Limited, was returning home on his motorcycle when he was hit by a speeding TGSRTC bus allegedly driven rashly and negligently. He died on the spot due to grievous injuries. Following the incident, the Kanchanbagh police registered a case against the bus driver. During tribunal proceedings, it was revealed that the driver had since been dismissed from service by the TGSRTC on disciplinary grounds.