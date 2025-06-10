Historic Secunderabad clocks set to chime again

HYDERABAD: Three iconic quartz analog tower clocks — at CSI Church on SD Road, Monda Market junction near Maruthi Veedhi and Ramgopalpet police station on MG Road — are set to be revived by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). These clocks, part of Secunderabad’s architectural legacy, have long been neglected, with some non-functional and others showing inaccurate times.

The initiative is part of GHMC’s effort to preserve heritage structures using sensitive, reversible maintenance techniques that retain both structural and aesthetic integrity. The project ensures the historic clocks continue to serve the public without interruption while safeguarding their cultural significance, officials said.

A technically competent agency will be engaged under an annual maintenance contract (AMC) to ensure the clocks function accurately and reliably. Repairs include servicing all four clock movements, replacing worn components, checking and restoring speaker systems, installing battery backups for uninterrupted operation and upgrading lighting for night visibility, all without damaging heritage elements. Monthly inspections will cover calibration, battery and chime testing, cleaning and system maintenance.

Preventive maintenance aims to ensure continuous operation, with routine complaints to be resolved within 48 hours and emergency faults within 24, or face penalties.