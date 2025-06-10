Lakshmi Manchu gets real

Known for her warm presence, infectious laughter, and ability to light up any room, Lakshmi Manchu is undoubtedly one of Hyderabad’s most charming personalities. Whether it’s her versatile performances across films and web series or her philanthropic efforts, Lakshmi has carved a niche for herself. Now, she’s stepping into a whole new arena, reality television with the much-anticipated show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. CE caught up with her to talk about her experience, what sets this show apart, and what fans can expect.
Excerpts
Tell us about the new show The Traitors.
I can confidently say that The Traitors is going to be one of the biggest reality shows India has ever seen. It’s the result of a powerful collaboration between BBC and Amazon, and I know how hard they worked to bring this format to India. It has been a top-rated show in every country it’s aired in, and that got me really excited. I’ve always wanted to do something new, something that hasn’t been done before. This show came at the perfect time, just after I moved to Mumbai. It felt like the Universe aligning! That thrill of venturing into the unknown is what made me say yes.
How did you get selected for the show?
I didn’t do anything! It was all Amazon. They really went the extra mile to get the kind of talent they wanted. If you look at the entire lineup, it’s an incredible ensemble. All the credit goes to Neha from Amazon for putting together such a dynamic cast.
Can you explain the format of The Traitors?
It’s similar to a game we all played as kids: ‘Who is the killer?’ But the way they’ve adapted it for television is mind-blowing. The essence of the game remains, but what they’ve built around it is unlike anything you’ve seen before. It’s gripping, intense, and full of twists.
Do you have any favourites among the participants?
To be honest, when I entered the show, I didn’t know anyone personally, except maybe Raj Kundra and Mukesh Chhabra. But as the show progressed, I grew really close to many of them. I walked out of The Traitors with friends for life. That, to me, was one of the biggest blessings.
How was it working with Karan Johar?
It was…unexpected! I know Karan as this fun, lively guy. But on the show, he was completely different — super strict and serious. We didn’t get to interact with him outside the show’s setup, so seeing him in this ‘khadoos’ avatar was quite a surprise!
How is The Traitors different from other reality shows?
Most reality shows give you clear targets. Here, there’s just one question — Who is the traitor? The rest of the game revolves around suspicion, mistrust, and constant second-guessing. It took a serious mental toll on me. I’ve done tough shows before, but this was on a whole other level.
Have you encountered any ‘traitors’ in real life?
Of course, that’s life! The tricky part is you don’t always recognise them at first. But once you identify them, your perspective changes completely. Life is all about balance, and knowing who’s on your side is key.
What can fans in Hyderabad expect from this show?
Honestly, I’m nervous! With reality shows, so much depends on the edit. We shot for 13 to 15 hours a day, but only an hour makes it to the screen. So, I have no idea what version of me people are going to see. Maybe I’ll come across as the evil queen! The Traitors is my first reality show, and it’s been a revelation. You can’t hide who you are; your personality comes through, raw and real.
What are your upcoming projects?
Well, The Traitors drops on June 12, and I’m really looking forward to that. After that, I have a film coming up with my dad, which we’re hoping to release by mid-July or August.