Lakshmi Manchu gets real

Known for her warm presence, infectious laughter, and ability to light up any room, Lakshmi Manchu is undoubtedly one of Hyderabad’s most charming personalities. Whether it’s her versatile performances across films and web series or her philanthropic efforts, Lakshmi has carved a niche for herself. Now, she’s stepping into a whole new arena, reality television with the much-anticipated show The Traitors, hosted by Karan Johar. CE caught up with her to talk about her experience, what sets this show apart, and what fans can expect.

Excerpts

Tell us about the new show The Traitors.

I can confidently say that The Traitors is going to be one of the biggest reality shows India has ever seen. It’s the result of a powerful collaboration between BBC and Amazon, and I know how hard they worked to bring this format to India. It has been a top-rated show in every country it’s aired in, and that got me really excited. I’ve always wanted to do something new, something that hasn’t been done before. This show came at the perfect time, just after I moved to Mumbai. It felt like the Universe aligning! That thrill of venturing into the unknown is what made me say yes.

How did you get selected for the show?

I didn’t do anything! It was all Amazon. They really went the extra mile to get the kind of talent they wanted. If you look at the entire lineup, it’s an incredible ensemble. All the credit goes to Neha from Amazon for putting together such a dynamic cast.