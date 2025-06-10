Pandit Venkatesh Kumar: Fame will come on its own, just keep practising

A doyen of Hindustani Classical music, Padma Shri Pandit Venkatesh Kumar has a voice that carries the weight of tradition and the warmth of a lived-in raga. Over the years, his performances have stirred hearts across India, including Hyderabad, a city he loves immensely.
“I’ve been coming to this city for a long time; it’s not new to me,” he says, adding, “I’ve done many programmes here. The recent one was for SPIC MACAY’s international convention — it was wonderful. The audience was great and listened with such devotion. That kind of audience motivates us to perform. Hyderabad gives importance to culture.”
Born in Karnataka and trained in the Kirana and Gwalior gharanas, Pt Venkatesh’s journey is rooted in spiritual discipline and simplicity. When asked about his guru, his voice fills with quiet reverence. “My guru was Padma Bhushan Pandit Puttaraj Gawai, a saintly musician and scholar. I began with the basics — swaras, alankars — then moved on to bandishes in different talas. After four to five years, I started learning bada khayal. My uncle, a great theatre artiste, sent me to the Veereshwar Punyashram in Gadag, where I studied music for 12 years under guruji’s blessings,” recalls the khayal vocalist.
From those early ashram days to grand concert halls, his path has been guided by one principle: practice with devotion. He says, “The most important thing is to practice diligently and find a knowledgeable and kind guru. One should learn with love and surrender — that’s what uplifts both the art and the student.”
But the life of a classical musician, as he humbly shares, is far from glamorous. “For 25 years, I didn’t get much time with my family. I had to practice daily, travel for concerts. My wife took care of everything at home — children, food, school, the house. Half the credit for my success goes to her. Without her support, I couldn’t have focused on my music.”
Has the audience changed over the decades? Not much, he feels. “Classical music has its own rasikas. Be it Delhi, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Mumbai, or Bengaluru, there’s always an audience. Young people do come, especially those learning music. The impact comes from the guru’s teaching. It’s all about how the guru imparts knowledge.”
Though his father was drawn to Carnatic music, Panditji gravitated towards Hindustani Classical music. “The transition was a bit challenging, yes, but when you’re determined, you can do it,” he notes.
He fondly recalls the quiet wisdom of his guru. “He always told me: practice, but don’t chase fame. Fame will come on its own. Just focus on learning and your riyaaz,” he says, adding, “These days, I practice for about two to three hours. Earlier, it used to be much more. But the key is to practice consistently. Not just before a concert, but all the time. Don’t think about the concert. Just stay with the music.”
So, what has music taught him about life? “To live well, to be a good human being. My guru taught me that first — to have good thoughts, to hold good values,” he states.
With every note, Pt Venkatesh continues to pass on that legacy of discipline, humility, and the sacredness of sound.