Woman delivers baby by the roadside in Telangana

HYDERABAD: A destitute woman delivered a baby by the roadside on Monday evening while on her way to the government hospital in Vikarabad.

According to officials, the woman, who lives near the city railway station, went into labour and was being taken to the hospital when she delivered the baby en route. Passersby alerted local authorities, and both mother and newborn were rushed to the hospital soon after.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Dr Venkataramana told TNIE, “The woman and the baby were brought to the hospital after the delivery. The baby is healthy, but the mother’s vitals were unstable. We administered two units of blood and are monitoring her condition closely.”

Eyewitnesses expressed concern that a woman had to deliver on the roadside despite the presence of a government hospital in the city.