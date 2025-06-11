Aphasia: When you are trapped in silence

After a serious head injury or stroke, while families may think the patient has fully recovered, they often overlook the loss of communication ability — a common but unnoticed effect of brain injuries known as aphasia. This condition frequently goes misdiagnosed, say experts. In India, aphasia is still a major but little-known handicap. According to recent estimates, there are around two million people with aphasia in India, with a frequency of 3,000 per million and a community incidence of 43 per 100,000 every year. As June is observed as Aphasia Awareness Month, experts shed light on care and treatments.

Aphasia is a language disorder caused by damage to the brain, most commonly due to stroke, traumatic brain injury, tumours, or neurological diseases.

Dr Yeshwanth Paidimarri, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills, explains that it affects a person’s ability to communicate effectively, including speaking, understanding speech, reading, and writing. “Importantly, aphasia does not affect intelligence — those with aphasia still possess their cognitive abilities but may struggle to express or comprehend language,” he pointed out.