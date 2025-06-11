Complete nala widening before rains: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Stressing that the onset of the rainy season makes timely execution critical, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has directed officials to complete nala widening works at the earliest. He said the work should be finished by the end of this month and urged prompt removal of accumulated garbage to mitigate flood risks.
Ranganath, along with Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik and HYDRAA, irrigation and traffic police officials, reviewed the ongoing nala expansion at Patny, where encroachments were recently cleared. The nala is being widened to its original 20-metre width, with plans to construct retaining walls and maintain a five-metre buffer on both sides. Locals, whose colonies have suffered inundation for decades, welcomed the move and assured cooperation.
Restoration works at Chikoti Gardens
At Chikoti Gardens, Ranganath inspected a nala carrying floodwater from Begumpet airport near Prakash Nagar Metro station. Although it should be six metres wide, the nala narrows to less than two metres at several spots and just 1.8 metres near Nandini Hotel. Officials confirmed that a 1 km stretch of the 2-km-long Kukatpally main canal has been encroached upon.
Restoration plans are being prepared. Residents in the area expressed support for the expansion, showing the Commissioner videos of yearly flooding and explaining how they wade through knee-deep water. They said expanding the nala to its intended six-metre width would allow floodwaters from Begumpet main road to flow smoothly.
Encroachments at Balkapur nala inspected
Ranganth also inspected the Balkapur nala, which flows through Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam and Banjara Hills before merging into Hussainsagar. At Chintala Basthi near the Pension Office, he noted illegal construction of shops and a toddy compound along the nala and directed officials to remove them immediately.
HMWSSB MD sets 3-month deadline for 5-km sewerage tunnel
HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy has mandated the completion of the ongoing 5-km sewerage tunnelling project between the GHMC head office, Liberty and Nimboliadda junctions within the next three months. Currently, 92% of the work is finished. Ashok, accompanied by officials, inspected the trenchless technology-based sewer trunk main tunnelling project and instructed all involved to expedite the remaining tasks.
He began his inspection at King Koti and Kacheguda, demanding the completion of works within 40 days, suggesting the use of double shifts if necessary. Officials reported the completion of a 35-metre extension at King Koti, with manhole construction pending, which Ashok ordered to be completed within the 40-day timeframe alongside the extension.
Similarly, a 200-metre pipe extension was finished at Kacheguda, with a two-week deadline set for manhole completion in two locations. Officials were directed to prioritise safety measures, especially during the rainy season.