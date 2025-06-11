Complete nala widening before rains: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

HYDERABAD: Stressing that the onset of the rainy season makes timely execution critical, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath has directed officials to complete nala widening works at the earliest. He said the work should be finished by the end of this month and urged prompt removal of accumulated garbage to mitigate flood risks.

Ranganath, along with Secunderabad Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik and HYDRAA, irrigation and traffic police officials, reviewed the ongoing nala expansion at Patny, where encroachments were recently cleared. The nala is being widened to its original 20-metre width, with plans to construct retaining walls and maintain a five-metre buffer on both sides. Locals, whose colonies have suffered inundation for decades, welcomed the move and assured cooperation.

Restoration works at Chikoti Gardens

At Chikoti Gardens, Ranganath inspected a nala carrying floodwater from Begumpet airport near Prakash Nagar Metro station. Although it should be six metres wide, the nala narrows to less than two metres at several spots and just 1.8 metres near Nandini Hotel. Officials confirmed that a 1 km stretch of the 2-km-long Kukatpally main canal has been encroached upon.

Restoration plans are being prepared. Residents in the area expressed support for the expansion, showing the Commissioner videos of yearly flooding and explaining how they wade through knee-deep water. They said expanding the nala to its intended six-metre width would allow floodwaters from Begumpet main road to flow smoothly.

Encroachments at Balkapur nala inspected

Ranganth also inspected the Balkapur nala, which flows through Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Dargah, Shaikpet, Mehdipatnam and Banjara Hills before merging into Hussainsagar. At Chintala Basthi near the Pension Office, he noted illegal construction of shops and a toddy compound along the nala and directed officials to remove them immediately.