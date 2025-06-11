Quiet thriving: The new trend at work

However, when corporate wellness initiatives are implemented in toxic environments or tied too closely to performance metrics, they can backfire. Stripping away autonomy and reducing well-being to a KPI undermines the very motivation it aims to foster.

Belonging and connection

Thriving quietly also depends on the larger culture. Organisations must create environments that allow people the freedom to find their own rhythm. Psychological safety plays a key role, says Roshni Rao. “When people approach their work with curiosity and connection, fulfilment follows. But for that to happen, organisations must meet employees with empathy and not silence,” she underscores.

Younger generations are leading the way in this shift. Gen Z and millennials tend to be more vocal and open about their needs, which is helping foster stronger, more honest workplace relationships.

But individual efforts alone aren’t enough. Roshni puts it well: “Quiet thriving is individual, but not isolated. We all need each other to recover from burnout and disconnection. Putting in the time, effort, and care to truly see one another as humans — that’s what’s urgent now.”

As the nature of work continues to evolve, it may not be sweeping reforms that bring lasting change, but the small, consistent acts of care that reshape the culture we show up to every day.