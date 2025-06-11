Quiet thriving: The new trend at work

There’s a kind of success that doesn’t show up on performance charts. It’s quiet, deeply personal, and yet it’s what keeps people going.
“It used to be about scaling up. Now, it’s about not burning out. I don’t love every part of my work, but I’ve learned to do it with care, especially on the tiring days,” says Gaurav Maheshwari, a young businessman.
This kind of growth is subtle but significant, resonating with a generation that’s redefining what it means to thrive at work. In contrast to the ‘quiet quitting’ trend of 2023, quiet thriving is about re-engaging with work — not by pushing harder, but by shifting mindset, reclaiming agency, and finding meaning when quitting isn’t an option.
Small changes, big shifts
At the heart of quiet thriving are small, intentional actions that can transform how we experience our work. Psychologist and career coach Roshni Rao shares how she helped a burnt-out COO reconnect with her purpose, simply by mentoring a rising leader for 30 minutes a week. “Changes don’t have to be loud,” she says, adding, “They just need to be intentional.”
Echoing this, Shubha Shrivastava, employee communications head at an IT firm, emphasises the power of starting the day with purpose. “Before I get to the chaos, chores, and grind, I check in with myself, how I’m feeling and what I want from the day,” she says, adding, “The tone I set in the morning shifts how I navigate a day that might begin at 6 am.” In this way, thoughtful routines become more than comforting rituals; they are long-term strategies for resilience and impact.
While workplace wellness has often been treated as a trend, one that ebbs and flows with time, many are now treating it as a lasting lifestyle shift. “To me, it’s absolutely sustainable,” Shubha states, adding, “What starts as a survival tactic in response to burnout often evolves into a way of life. We spend so much of our lives at work. It only makes sense to want to feel good, make meaning, and find purpose in what we do.”
However, when corporate wellness initiatives are implemented in toxic environments or tied too closely to performance metrics, they can backfire. Stripping away autonomy and reducing well-being to a KPI undermines the very motivation it aims to foster.
Belonging and connection
Thriving quietly also depends on the larger culture. Organisations must create environments that allow people the freedom to find their own rhythm. Psychological safety plays a key role, says Roshni Rao. “When people approach their work with curiosity and connection, fulfilment follows. But for that to happen, organisations must meet employees with empathy and not silence,” she underscores.
Younger generations are leading the way in this shift. Gen Z and millennials tend to be more vocal and open about their needs, which is helping foster stronger, more honest workplace relationships.
But individual efforts alone aren’t enough. Roshni puts it well: “Quiet thriving is individual, but not isolated. We all need each other to recover from burnout and disconnection. Putting in the time, effort, and care to truly see one another as humans — that’s what’s urgent now.”
As the nature of work continues to evolve, it may not be sweeping reforms that bring lasting change, but the small, consistent acts of care that reshape the culture we show up to every day.