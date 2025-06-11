Setting the scene with House of Kursi

In the heart of Hyderabad, where weddings are opulent, events are extravagant, and film shoots are a constant rhythm of city life, one brand has quietly become the go-to source for everything from baroque chairs to boho lanterns — transforming empty spaces into stunning stories. Meet House of Kursi (HoK), a homegrown furniture and prop rental company that’s redefining aesthetics and accessibility, one curated piece at a time.
Founded by a group of friends and young mothers — Tejaswini Vennamaneni, Ooha Vaishnavi and Rishita N Raghuram — House of Kursi is making waves at high profile events, the most recent being Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni’s wedding. Not only are the trio at the helm of House of Kursi, but they are also the proud founders of Events by Terio, an event planning wing, which handles everything from concept to execution. CE talks to the founders about the concept, working for the Akkineni wedding and more.
Excerpts
Tell us about the House of Kursi.
Tejaswini Vennamaneni: House of Kursi is more than just a name to me; it’s a dream my friends believed in. To me, it’s love, laughter, tiny fights, late-night ideas, and a little world we’re building together. But as a brand, HoK is a premium furniture rental service crafted specifically for events. Whether it’s an intimate backyard gathering or a close-knit wedding ceremony, we bring in rustic charm with curated furniture and props that beautify every setup. Our focus is on creating warm, organic spaces that feel personal and effortlessly beautiful.
How was your experience working for Akhil Akkineni’s wedding?
TV: We had worked on celebrity events before this, but smaller ones. The wedding was a huge thing for us. We were honestly both excited and nervous! We poured our hearts into it, working day and night, pushing through stressful mornings and late nights, just to bring his vision to life. The experience was unforgettable. We met so many amazing people along the way. Truly a journey we’ll always cherish!
What inspired you to start House of Kursi?
Ooha Vaishnavi: We noticed a disconnect between décor concepts and seating options at events. While newer chair styles like acrylic and chiavari were making an entry, there was still a lack of cohesive, theme-based seating experiences. We saw this gap as an opportunity to bring something fresh — something soulful. After speaking to planners and understanding market needs through a survey, we launched Boho Flair, and today, we’re proud to be the only brand in Hyderabad offering dedicated boho/rustic-themed furniture and props.
What’s trending in wedding décor in Hyderabad?
OV: It’s all in the details! Tablescaping, intricate floral arrangements, and thematic storytelling are stealing the spotlight. Clients are becoming more design-conscious and are willing to invest in meaningful décor elements that reflect their personality. There’s a deeper appreciation now for how micro-details can transform an entire event. Truly, the magic lies in the finishing touches. A lot of planners hire us just for the detailing.
How do you handle working under pressure and tight deadlines?
Rishita N Raghuram: Pressure is almost second nature to us now! Most clients approach us last minute, or we find ourselves juggling back-to-back events, home and infants/toddlers at home. It can get overwhelming, but we’ve realised that we actually thrive in that chaos. It pushes us to be more creative, think faster, and deliver our absolute best. It’s stressful, yes, but also deeply rewarding.
Can you walk us through your process when designing a décor concept for a client?
RR: We begin with meaningful conversations. We try to understand who our clients are, their stories, culture, preferences, and even their quirks. From there, we curate a few narrative-based concepts that reflect them. We don’t believe in the one-pitch-and-done approach. Each event is deeply personal to us, regardless of scale or budget, and we work collaboratively, refining the design over multiple conversations to ensure it’s just right.
What software or tools do you use to visualise and present your ideas?
OV: We’re a small but passionate team — two lawyers and one champion Googler! Right now, Canva is our go-to tool, and honestly, it’s served us well. It allows us to quickly put together visual concepts that are clean, expressive, and client-friendly. But yes, we’re definitely looking to bring a designer on board soon!
How do you balance creativity with client preferences and budgets?
RR: We’ve worked on everything from modest Rs 25,000 setups to extravagant Rs 2.5 crore weddings, and the passion we bring is the same. Sometimes, we stretch our own margins just to include that one dream element the client couldn’t afford. It’s not always great for the bottom line, but when clients return with loving words and long-term trust, it feels like a priceless win.
What’s your proudest moment or turning point?
TV: There have been a few defining moments! Landing our biggest Rs 2.5 crore wedding was huge. Then there was this wonderful lady who told us she was disappointed a renowned tablescaping brand wasn’t available so she came to us instead. She didn’t know we owned both companies! That little moment gave us such joy. And of course, the Akkineni wedding, it’s been a surreal ride, all thanks to word-of-mouth and the love we’ve received.
What’s next for House of Kursi and Events by Terio?
RR: We just want to keep turning people’s dreams into beautiful realities. Every setup we create is a love letter to our craft and to the people who trust us. The plan is simple: never stop creating, never stop dreaming. Whether it’s a small celebration or a grand wedding, we’ll continue pouring our hearts into each event, making magic, one setup at a time.