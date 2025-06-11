Setting the scene with House of Kursi

In the heart of Hyderabad, where weddings are opulent, events are extravagant, and film shoots are a constant rhythm of city life, one brand has quietly become the go-to source for everything from baroque chairs to boho lanterns — transforming empty spaces into stunning stories. Meet House of Kursi (HoK), a homegrown furniture and prop rental company that’s redefining aesthetics and accessibility, one curated piece at a time.

Founded by a group of friends and young mothers — Tejaswini Vennamaneni, Ooha Vaishnavi and Rishita N Raghuram — House of Kursi is making waves at high profile events, the most recent being Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni’s wedding. Not only are the trio at the helm of House of Kursi, but they are also the proud founders of Events by Terio, an event planning wing, which handles everything from concept to execution. CE talks to the founders about the concept, working for the Akkineni wedding and more.

Excerpts

Tell us about the House of Kursi.

Tejaswini Vennamaneni: House of Kursi is more than just a name to me; it’s a dream my friends believed in. To me, it’s love, laughter, tiny fights, late-night ideas, and a little world we’re building together. But as a brand, HoK is a premium furniture rental service crafted specifically for events. Whether it’s an intimate backyard gathering or a close-knit wedding ceremony, we bring in rustic charm with curated furniture and props that beautify every setup. Our focus is on creating warm, organic spaces that feel personal and effortlessly beautiful.

How was your experience working for Akhil Akkineni’s wedding?

TV: We had worked on celebrity events before this, but smaller ones. The wedding was a huge thing for us. We were honestly both excited and nervous! We poured our hearts into it, working day and night, pushing through stressful mornings and late nights, just to bring his vision to life. The experience was unforgettable. We met so many amazing people along the way. Truly a journey we’ll always cherish!