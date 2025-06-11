Spirit of abhangs comes alive with Rahul Deshpande

Rahul, also trained in Hindustani Classical music, attributes his skill and success to his many gurus. “When I was six years old, I began training under Pandit Gangadharbuva Pimpalkhare ji, and went on to learn from greats such as Dr Madhusudan Patwardhan, Shrimati Usha Tai Chipalkatti, and Pandit Mukul Shivputra. So, I studied for a good 20-odd years. That’s how my classical upbringing has been,” he recalls.

Unlike many who train in a single genre and dedicate their lives to it, Rahul stands out for his versatility, making waves in theatre and on the big screen. Notably, he portrayed his own grandfather in the acclaimed Marathi film Me Vasantrao (2022). This role not only showcased his acting talent but also earned him the award for ‘Best Male Playback Singer’.

When Rahul was younger, he was rather impatient, wanting to sing as well as his grandfather and other greats. “But what I learnt was patience. The formative years were all about riyaaz (practice), followed by a stage where I began exploring raags more avidly. Now, I don’t have to put in the effort to think — music flows in my mind, 24/7. On stage, after the first note, I fall into a trance, unaware of what overcomes me,” he shares with refreshing honesty.

The singer is far from cynical when it comes to the debate on how Hindustani Classical music and other forms of traditional music are treated in period films and shows. “Films and shows are doing right by such music — they haven’t done chedhkhani (tampering) with the essence, which is why the younger generation is enjoying it more,” Rahul says, adding that in fact, people watch films and shows for the music. He then takes a page from his past, reminiscing, “While growing up, I remember watching the Telugu film Sankarabharanam (1980) so many times! What a phenomenal film it is,” he says enthusiastically.

Despite all his achievements, Rahul humbly notes, “Acting has only enriched my music. I have not mastered anything; rather, I am just making sense of things, learning every single moment. Music is an ocean… I am nothing in front of it.”

Well, that was Rahul Deshpande’s take on music and life. So, to watch Abhangwari, you don’t have to be ‘religious’ or ‘spiritual’. Do your ears, heart, and soul love music? Well, that’s all you need…