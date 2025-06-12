Colour Analysis To The Rescue

That is why sessions take place in natural daylight, around noon, or under full-spectrum lighting, making sure the results are not only accurate but truly transformative.

Many people come to colour analysis sessions armed with results from online quizzes or AI tools, but these are often misleading. Pushpa explains, adding, “The only problem is that when we are doing colour analysis, people already have some AI or Google knowledge, so they come with fixed ideas, like having brown or dark brown hair means they are autumn or winter, which makes convincing difficult.” It takes care and patience to help people move past their assumptions and embrace the colours that really suit them.

Colour analysis has also found its place in the film industry. Costume designers like Rick Roy use it to tell stories more effectively. He says, “This is exactly what we do colour analysis for and I believe that it’s a very interesting tool to highlight a character or an important aspect of anything. We have in fact worked on it very tediously. In my next film Diler, director Kunal Deshmukh was extremely specific about how he wanted every scene to look and how the audience’s eye should move. I’ve lived this for the past year — especially on how he envisioned Ibrahim Ali Khan’s character to move through colours.”

Rick further adds, “Using the wrong colour is always a disadvantage. You have to understand the character as well as the actor playing it, since some colours work on certain actors and some do not. Colour theory shows that colours influence mood, so it is very important to balance both in filmmaking.”

Celebrity fashion stylist Mustafa agrees with this view. He says, “It’s important to do colour analysis because it eliminates guesswork from shopping and styling, ensuring that clothes, makeup, and accessories complement the wearer instead of overpowering or dulling their features. It creates visual harmony, helping someone appear more put-together even in simple outfits.

Wearing the right colours can make your skin glow, eyes pop, and features appear sharper, while the wrong colours can make you look tired, washed out, or even older. He further adds, “The best time to get a colour analysis done is when you’re going through a style transformation, shopping for timeless pieces, feeling your wardrobe doesn’t flatter you, preparing as bride or groom, or just curious because undertones don’t change much. Earlier is better so you can build your wardrobe wisely and effortlessly amplify your presence.”