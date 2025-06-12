Nivetha Thomas wants more Saraswatis on screen

From her very first Telugu film Gentleman, Nivetha Thomas has quietly redefined what it means to be a heroine in Telugu cinema. Her characters aren’t loud or flashy; they’re grounded, honest, and full of heart. Rather than chasing glamour, Nivetha gravitates towards roles with depth, like Saraswati in 35 Chinna Katha Kaadu, a character that earned her the prestigious Gaddar Telangana Film Awards. In an exclusive chat with CE, Nivetha reflects on that recognition, her journey so far, and the kind of stories she hopes to keep telling.

Excerpts

How did you feel when you first heard the news?

I was woken up by a call from Nandu (Nanda Kishore, the director) that day. I thought it would be a casual chat about his script, but he started with, ‘Congratulations’. I asked, ‘For what?’ And when he told me, I was thrilled. But the real joy came later, once it had time to sink in. In that moment, I wasn’t just happy for myself, I felt happy for Nandu and for Saraswati.

What does this recognition mean to you, personally and professionally?

Personally, I feel incredibly blessed and grateful. The timing made it even more special; it came when I really needed it. It gave me a quiet boost, a sense of reassurance after years of putting my head down and doing the work. Professionally, it feels like a win not just for me, but for what Saraswati represents. When people hear about the award and watch 35, they’ll meet her and she’ll be the one who stays with them. That’s a bigger victory. Saraswati is one of the most beautifully written characters I’ve had the chance to portray, and this award feels like a celebration of her, too.

You’ve always picked roles with substance. What drew you to 35 specifically?

I think I just naturally lean towards roles with emotional depth. People say I’m picky with scripts, but to me, it’s not about being difficult. It’s about being honest. I look for characters that feel real, that say something meaningful. Yes, it’s a painful process at times. Waiting for the right role takes patience. But Saraswati was worth it. When Nandu narrated 35, I thought, ‘Really? You’re offering this to me?’ I didn’t say it out loud, but I was surprised. By the end of the narration, I was in. I mentally locked it in. This was it. And I knew it would be a disservice to myself and to my craft if I said no just because Saraswati is a mother of two. That kind of mindset goes against everything I believe in. If I want real, grounded women to be written into stories, I have to show up for them. That’s the only way.