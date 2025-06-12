Piu Mukherjee: Music comes from experiences in life

You’re in a field full of daisies, right next to a babbling brook. The air is filled with the scents of spring as the avians glide above, rendering birdsong ever so wispily. This is the kind of peace that warmly embraces you when Piu Mukherjee renders ghazals, thumris, or evergreen Bengali songs like Tomake Bhalobeshe and Brojogopi Khele Hori. And on June 14 at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Auditorium in Basheer Bagh, the Hindustani Classical vocalist will render melody after melody live at Dilkashi, a musical event under Uttarayan’s annual cultural programme, Parboni 2025.

“I am already getting phone calls from Hyderabad; people say they are dying to hear me sing!” Piu reveals, her voice chirpy as ever. She adds, “Though this is an event organised by the Bengali community in Hyderabad, there will also be attendees from other linguistic communities and regions. And I am excited to perform ghazals, film numbers, and more for both Bengalis and non-Bengalis in equal measure,” the vocalist states.

“Music has always been my topmost priority,” she says. A seemingly simple statement, but to devote oneself wholly to a passion — especially in a chaotic world — is the highest form of living one’s purpose, isn’t it? Piu is doing it, and she credits her upbringing, which she says wasn’t much different from the typical Bengali household, where huge importance is placed on art, literature, and the performing arts. “My mom, Pradipta Mukherjee, is a musician, and my grandfather, Bireswar Mukherjee, was himself a disciple of Sangeet Samrat Vishmadev Chatterjee, the renowned Indian Classical musician,” she shares. She also learned from Prof Nihar Ranjan Bandopadhyay, the former HOD of Rabindra Bharati University.