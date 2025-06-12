Richa Sharma: Home Is a Feeling, Not a Place

Excerpts

What sparked your passion for writing?

I think my love for words started in childhood. My mother, who is from Agra, was a voracious reader; she’d finish entire libraries. My sister inherited that love too. My dad used to bring books home and always encouraged us to read. Both my parents were teachers, so in our home, stories and language were deeply valued. My mother was also a wonderful storyteller. Every day, she would narrate tales from her childhood, stories of her grandmother and their ancestral home, and we would sit around and listen, completely mesmerised. She even wrote poems for our birthdays. That environment taught us that words matter. That stories build families. That’s how my love for storytelling began.

Tell us about Finding Home Again. What inspired the story?

This book has been over 10 years in the making. The idea first came to me in 2012, when I went back to Arunachal Pradesh for my father’s retirement. I had grown up there, and when I returned, I was overwhelmed by how much I missed that place. It made me reflect on the idea of home. Although I wrote multiple drafts — maybe six or seven — I wasn’t consistently working on it all these years. But the idea never left me. The sense of displacement was always at the core. In India, we often move, whether for education, jobs, or marriage, but rarely talk about the emotional upheaval that comes with it. You don’t have to cross international borders to feel displaced. Even shifting cities within your own country can trigger questions of identity and belonging. Over time, those scattered thoughts became stories. Eventually, they formed this novel.