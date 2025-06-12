Urvogelbio's tech catches trouble before it catches your mind

In your biological library, known as the brain, there are countless stories stored across billions of shelves. But with age, some sections start to collapse. Not suddenly, but slowly and silently over years due to a neurodegenerative condition called Alzheimer’s disease. Usually, it is spotted only when the symptoms are too loud to ignore. By then, the damage is already deep. To bridge that gap in diagnostics, Dr Sasidhar Manda, who has over 15 years of research in exosome biology and extracellular vesicles, founded Urvogelbio, a healthtech company developing blood-based diagnostics powered by brain-derived exosomes. This technology can detect neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s five to 15 years before symptoms begin. In a conversation with CE, Dr Sasidhar decodes the technology.

Excerpts

Can you explain how Urvogelbio addresses gaps in CNS diagnostics and therapeutics?

Urvogelbio exists to bring precision neurodiagnostics to everyone — early, accessible, and personalised. Today, most neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s are often detected too late and poorly monitored. We address this by using a simple non-invasive, blood-based diagnostics powered by brain-derived exosomes, genetic profiling, and AI-driven digital twins. Our test can spot diseases five to 15 years before symptoms start, help match patients to the right treatments, and allow continuous tracking over time — all at a much lower cost than traditional methods. While drug development for these diseases has progressed, diagnostics hasn’t kept up. We’re closing that gap by transforming how brain diseases are detected and managed, both globally and in India.