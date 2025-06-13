Actor Kalpika Ganesh booked for abuse, intimidation at Hyderabad pub

HYDERABAD: Gachibowli police have booked film actor Kalpika Ganesh for intentional insult and criminal intimidation based on a complaint filed by Deepak Bajaj, managing partner of Prism Club & Kitchen. The case was registered on June 10 for an incident that took place on May 29 at ‘Odeum by Prism’.

According to the complaint, Kalpika, accompanied by a male guest, consumed food and beverages worth Rs 2,200. When billed around 11.30 pm, she demanded that a dessert (cheesecake) be made complimentary. Though a brownie was offered as a goodwill gesture, she allegedly refused to pay, became aggressive and verbally abused the staff with derogatory, defamatory and body-shaming remarks. She also threw the brownie plate.

The complaint further stated that she went live on Instagram during the incident, claiming she was doing it for followers and later made false rape and molestation allegations on social media. Even in the presence of police, she reportedly refused to cooperate and verbally abused the officers, calling them “corrupt”.

The management alleged verbal and physical abuse, property damage, refusal to pay for services, public provocation through false narratives and personal defamation targeting staff and their families.

Police have registered a case under Sections 324(4) (mischief), 352 (assault) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and launched an investigation.