Jubilee Hills Club restrained from unauthorised construction

HYDERABAD: Justice B Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court has issued an interim order restraining the Jubilee Hills Club from carrying out any illegal construction until valid permissions are obtained from the GHMC.

The order came on a writ petition filed by Peddi Venu Gopal and another petitioner, seeking enforcement of a January 9 speaking order issued by the GHMC Deputy Commissioner, Circle 18, Jubilee Hills.

The order had directed the club to remove unauthorised constructions and deviations within 15 days, warning that failure to comply would invite further action and cost recovery.

The petitioners contended that despite the clear directive, GHMC failed to act against the ongoing illegal construction. A complaint highlighting the inaction was submitted on April 7, but no steps were taken to enforce the demolition.

Alleging retaliation, the petitioner informed the court that the club management lodged a false complaint against him with Jubilee Hills police on April 9, following which an FIR was registered under BNS. After hearing the submissions, the judge directed the club to halt all construction activity until it obtains approvals from GHMC.