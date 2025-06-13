Marco Polo’s Map, Reimagined in a Menu

Hyderabad, get ready to sail through memories of the legendary Marco Polo — and let your taste buds embark on a flavourful voyage from China to the rest of Asia at Raen – The Chef’s Studio, The Leela Hyderabad. Marco Polo’s Asian Spring is a thoughtfully curated menu by Chef Sharath that blends history, health, and haute cuisine.



Marco Polo, the famed Venetian merchant and explorer, journeyed from Europe to Asia in the 13th century via the Silk Road. His travels opened trade routes that brought silk, spices, and precious stones to the West — and along with them, the first glimpses of Eastern culinary treasures.



At Raen, under a soft cascade of warm lighting, the ambience speaks in hushed tones of elegance, a perfect interplay of tradition and modernity. The marble flooring reflects both the richness of heritage and the freshness of innovation, setting the stage for a dining experience where each dish is a story.



But what if Marco Polo didn’t just bring back spices — what if he also brought back the soul of Asia’s evolving palate? What if the Silk Road connected not just trade, but taste — introducing Europe to kombucha tang, sun-kissed mochi, and the comforting complexity of Asian sauces?



This is more than a Silk Road tour. It’s taste, reimagined.