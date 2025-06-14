5-member drug gang busted; two Nigerians among arrested

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), in coordination with the Golconda police, arrested two Nigerian nationals and three Indian drug peddlers on Friday. Officials seized 20 grams of cocaine, 45 grams of MDMA, 20 grams of ecstasy pills, and `40,000 in cash from them.

Police said Okoro Cosmos Ramsey, a Nigerian national, is involved in three NDPS cases in Hyderabad. Lakshmipathi is involved in eight cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Romi Bharat Kalyan in three cases in Hyderabad and Goa, Jafar Khan in two cases, and Chimezie Boniface Adikea in two NDPS cases.

All five accused were previously lodged in Chanchalguda jail in the same barrack, where they became friends and exchanged phone numbers.

After their release, Ramsey moved to Golconda, where Adikea later joined him. The duo began procuring cocaine and MDMA from a Mumbai-based supplier named James, and sold it to Lakshmipathi and other peddlers.

Lakshmipathi frequently travels to Goa and Bengaluru with a friend, where he established contacts with several drug suppliers. He reportedly procured cocaine, MDMA and OG weed from persons, including Jack, Romi Bharat Kalyan, Mahesh, Susheel and Abdul Jafar Khan alias Sharukh. Jafar Khan also helped him procure MDMA from a person named Haleem in Bengaluru. Police said the five-member gang has been supplying drugs to more than 25 persons in Hyderabad.