Expedite nala desilting, orders HYDRAA chief

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday directed officials to expedite removal of garbage and other waste materials from nalas. He inspected the clearing of the Balkapur Nala passing through Chintal Basthi.
Ranganath stated that there should be no obstructions to the flow of water in nalas and stormwater drains. Any encroachments identified along the nalas must be cleared immediately, he said. The 15-metre-wide drain near Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and the Pension Office was reportedly encroached upon by approximately seven metres towards Chintal Basthi. These encroachments were removed on Wednesday by HYDRAA. However, half of the culvert remains covered by encroachments.
Ranganath instructed that the clearance work be completed without delay. He recommended the deployment of JCBs into the nala to ensure thorough removal of waste. He also ordered that encroachments elsewhere along the nala be cleared to prevent any disruption to water flow.
The Balkapur Nala originates in Shankarpally and carries floodwater to Hussainsagar via Janwada, Khanapur, Kokapet, Narsingi, Puppalaguda, Manikonda, Raidurgam, OU Colony, Shaikpet, BJR Nagar, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Viratnagar, Brindavan Colony, Tolichowki, Mehdipatnam Military Area, Banjara Hills Road No. 12, Chintal Basthi and Khairatabad
HMWSSB MD K Ashok Reddy inspected the emergency repair works of the 300 mm dia main water pipeline that was damaged during removal of nala encroachments by HYDRAA at Chintal Basthi on Thursday. He suggested officials that the repairs should be completed immediately and the supply restored to locals.