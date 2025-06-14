Expedite nala desilting, orders HYDRAA chief

HYDERABAD: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath on Friday directed officials to expedite removal of garbage and other waste materials from nalas. He inspected the clearing of the Balkapur Nala passing through Chintal Basthi.

Ranganath stated that there should be no obstructions to the flow of water in nalas and stormwater drains. Any encroachments identified along the nalas must be cleared immediately, he said. The 15-metre-wide drain near Banjara Hills Road No. 12 and the Pension Office was reportedly encroached upon by approximately seven metres towards Chintal Basthi. These encroachments were removed on Wednesday by HYDRAA. However, half of the culvert remains covered by encroachments.