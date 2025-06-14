Johny Lever: Fatherhood is a blessing

How would you define fatherhood?

I have two children: my son Jesse and my daughter Jamie. Everyone knows Jamie now; she’s doing great in her career and people are really enjoying her performances. She even has her own show. My son is also working hard; he’s a good actor and doing his best. As a father, watching your children grow is a different kind of happiness. From the moment they are born, there’s a sense of responsibility. I’ve truly enjoyed every bit of that journey, raising them, and seeing their progress. Fatherhood is a blessing.

What’s a proud moment about your children that you still cherish?

I feel especially proud of Jamie and the way she has made a mark in stand-up comedy. It’s a tough job, and she’s doing it so well. People keep telling me how good she is, and that makes me very happy. As a father, you want nothing more than for your children to be happy and successful.