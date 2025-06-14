Johny Lever: Fatherhood is a blessing

When Johny Lever is on screen, laughter follows. His signature clean comedy has been a staple in Bollywood for decades, the latest being Housefull 5, bringing joy and positivity to many screens. While we’ve all admired his comic timing and heartfelt performances, it’s his role off-screen, as a loving father, that truly shows another beautiful side of this legendary entertainer. Ahead of Father’s Day on June 15, CE caught up with the iconic actor and comedian to talk about what fatherhood means to him, the joy his children bring, and his reflections on laughter and life.
Excerpts
How would you define fatherhood?
I have two children: my son Jesse and my daughter Jamie. Everyone knows Jamie now; she’s doing great in her career and people are really enjoying her performances. She even has her own show. My son is also working hard; he’s a good actor and doing his best. As a father, watching your children grow is a different kind of happiness. From the moment they are born, there’s a sense of responsibility. I’ve truly enjoyed every bit of that journey, raising them, and seeing their progress. Fatherhood is a blessing.
What’s a proud moment about your children that you still cherish?
I feel especially proud of Jamie and the way she has made a mark in stand-up comedy. It’s a tough job, and she’s doing it so well. People keep telling me how good she is, and that makes me very happy. As a father, you want nothing more than for your children to be happy and successful.
How would you define laughter in your own words?
Laughing and making others laugh... there’s nothing greater than that. When you enter a group and lift everyone’s spirits just by being there, the whole mood changes. People forget their worries, even if it’s just for a moment. That’s the power of laughter. Even doctors say laughter is good for health. It brings light into life. When you’re stressed with responsibilities and you watch a comedy film, it helps you forget your troubles, even briefly. That’s a beautiful thing. I thank God every day for making me a comedian. Look at Charlie Chaplin, he could make even the hearing and speech-impaired laugh. That’s true genius. Even today, when people see his work, they still laugh. Laughter really is the best medicine.
What’s your philosophy of life?
When you travel abroad, you realise how important discipline is. You have to follow rules, be responsible with your documents, and stay alert. But when you come back to India, you take a deep breath and relax... it feels like home. Life is like that. We are here for a short time. We should live with discipline, enjoy life, and appreciate the journey.
Is there a special gift from your children that you still treasure?
Yes, warm hugs from my children. That’s the most special gift I could ever receive. Nothing compares to that love.
What message would you like to share this Father’s Day?
Being a father is a big responsibility, and it should be taken seriously. When we come home tired from work, the love of our children — the way they come running to hug us — makes everything better. That feeling should be cherished forever. Love your children with all your heart. That love will always come back to you. Never do less for your children. Spend your money wisely, not on bad habits but on their growth, education, and happiness. My father couldn’t do much for us, but I still loved him deeply. That’s why I believe every father should try his best to care for and support his children. When you fulfil your role with love and sincerity, your children will always remember you fondly. A happy home begins with a loving, responsible father.