Little Italy's Mango Mania a refreshing ode to the king of fruits

There’s something about mangoes that makes summer feel complete and good, and Little Italy’s latest limited-edition menu, Mango Mania, leans into that feeling with full force. From June 1 to 15 at their Hitec City and Kokapet outlets, they are serving a special mango dessert menu that’s as indulgent as it is refreshing.

With only four deserts on the menu, this isn’t your typical over-the-top festival. Instead, it’s a tight, refined celebration of India’s most-loved fruit, and each dessert delivers something different. There’s the soft, mango-forward Panna Cotta, which is light and fluffy with a silky feel, balancing sweetness without being too rich. The Mango Caramel brings in a bold twist with a classic caramel pudding layered with mango, making it unexpectedly addictive and tasty.

Then comes the Mango Cheesecake, which offers a delicious contrast of textures like creamy and dense yet airy at the same time. But it’s the Mango Tres Leches that seems to be winning hearts across the board. Topped with whipped cream and speckled with mango pieces, it’s soft, lush, and layered with flavour. The accompanying Mango Colada, with its tropical base, might just be the best way to wash it all down.