New code to untangle building rules

A request for proposal has been issued to select a consultant who will work with HMDA to draft the UDBC, align internal procedures, and improve user-facing processes. The consultant will review Telangana’s existing regulations, comparing them with those of other Indian states and select cities in East Asia and Europe, aiming to increase regulatory clarity.

The consultancy will include preparation of a comprehensive UDBC, proposing uniform zoning regulations to support mixed-use development, enabling approvals at all levels, and assisting with necessary statutory changes. Improvements will also be made to digital systems such as BuildNow and other procedural reforms.

The consultant is expected to examine existing laws, GOs and communications, and provide recommendations on key areas such as setbacks, building heights, road widening, TDR usage, mixed-use development, parking norms, amenities, required clearances and conservation regulations.

A detailed comparative analysis will be conducted using the National Building Code, URDPFI guidelines, and relevant regulations from Indian and international cities.

The study will also incorporate urban reform initiatives promoted by the Centre and state, such as flexible zoning, simplified land use conversion, liberalised plot regulations and streamlined occupancy certificate issuance.