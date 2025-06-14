Pregnant constable dies, cops book Care hospital, doctor for negligence

Pradeep Kumar had admitted his wife in the Banjara Hills hospital on June 10 at around 5.30 am as she was bleeding heavily.

Dr Muthuneni Rajini, a gyneacologist and surgeon, was assigned the patient. “Dr Rajini and the hospital management made Pradeep to pay `1 lakh even though she was eligible for free medical treatment under Aarogya Badratha. Even in the emergency situation, they did not treat her until they paid the total amount,” the complainant told the police.

At 12.30 pm, hospital staff told Pradeep that his wife was carrying twins and one of the two died in the womb.

The next day on June 11, at about 6 am, doctors took his wife to the operation theatre. Soon the staff handed over to him a dead infant and informed him that the second baby was critical after birth.

When he was returning to the hospital after the funeral rites of the baby, he received a call from the hospital saying that his wife’s condition was turning serious.

Pradeep said in the complaint that at 7.30 pm, Dr Rajini and her staff told him that his wife too was dead.