Taste of Morocco: A feast for your senses

Each dish was garnished with love, and every bite brought an explosion of flavours to the palate — that’s exactly how the Taste of Morocco food festival at Novotel Airport felt. As the season shifts, there couldn’t be a better time to explore the warmth and richness of Moroccan cuisine, known for its bold spices, earthy ingredients, and comforting textures. Curated by Head Chef Amanna Raju, the festival is a true treat for those looking to indulge in a culinary journey that’s both exotic and soulful.
We began our experience with a trio of refreshing salads — a crunchy green vegetable medley, a zesty fish-based salad, and a unique preparation with khus khus (poppy seeds) that left a delightful aftertaste. Setting the perfect tone for the monsoon weather, we were then served Shorba ma Sherwja, a traditional Moroccan soup made with grilled chicken. It was warm, hearty, and deeply satisfying — exactly what you’d crave on a rainy evening.
Next came a platter of fresh Hummus, creamy Labneh, and smoky Muhammara, accompanied by both baked and fried pita bread. It was fun and interactive — tearing the pita and pairing it with the spreads made for a deliciously hands-on experience. Lost in conversation with Chef Raju, we didn’t even realise when the plate was empty!
The highlight, however, was the chicken infused with a blend of aromatic Moroccan spices — incredibly flavourful and an absolute must-try. This was followed by juicy chicken and paneer shawarmas and crispy falafels, all of which were rich in taste and surprisingly filling. The portions were generous, and the flavours bold enough to satisfy even the most discerning foodie. With just a small serving, you’re left feeling full... and happy.
On the sweeter side of the festival, we were served the ever-popular Baklava, a moist and fragrant Basbousa, and Mahalabia, a delicate milk pudding that rounded off the meal beautifully. Each dessert struck the right balance — not overly sweet, but just enough to leave a lingering smile.
Speaking about the festival, Chef Amanna shared, “Moroccan cuisine is a mosaic of Mediterranean freshness, Berber soul, and Arabic depth. We wanted to bring these bold and comforting flavours to Hyderabad and help people connect with the spirit of the cuisine. We also have live food stations where guests can customise dishes to their preferences. My team and I have worked with care to curate this menu. It’s more than just a meal; it’s a celebration of food, family, and shared moments.”
Enjoy dinner here every Saturday until June 28.