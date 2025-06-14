Taste of Morocco: A feast for your senses

Each dish was garnished with love, and every bite brought an explosion of flavours to the palate — that’s exactly how the Taste of Morocco food festival at Novotel Airport felt. As the season shifts, there couldn’t be a better time to explore the warmth and richness of Moroccan cuisine, known for its bold spices, earthy ingredients, and comforting textures. Curated by Head Chef Amanna Raju, the festival is a true treat for those looking to indulge in a culinary journey that’s both exotic and soulful.

We began our experience with a trio of refreshing salads — a crunchy green vegetable medley, a zesty fish-based salad, and a unique preparation with khus khus (poppy seeds) that left a delightful aftertaste. Setting the perfect tone for the monsoon weather, we were then served Shorba ma Sherwja, a traditional Moroccan soup made with grilled chicken. It was warm, hearty, and deeply satisfying — exactly what you’d crave on a rainy evening.

Next came a platter of fresh Hummus, creamy Labneh, and smoky Muhammara, accompanied by both baked and fried pita bread. It was fun and interactive — tearing the pita and pairing it with the spreads made for a deliciously hands-on experience. Lost in conversation with Chef Raju, we didn’t even realise when the plate was empty!