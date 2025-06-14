Tuning Into Good Times With Radio Bar

With a concept that blends retro radio aesthetics with modern cuisine and cocktails, Radio Bar has quickly become a favourite for those looking for something quirky, nostalgic, and flavour-forward. But this isn’t just another bar — the 120-seater space is an immersive experience. After making its mark in Mumbai and striking a chord in Bengaluru, Radio Bar has now tuned into Hyderabad, opening at RMZ Nexity.
Walk in and you’re instantly transported to the golden age of analog charm. Vintage radios, cassette tapes, neon signs, and pop-culture references from the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s adorn the walls, making every corner Instagram-worthy. It’s where nostalgia meets new-age indulgence and that’s exactly what sets it apart.
Co-owners Hitesh Keswani, managing director, Aspect Hospitality India Pvt Ltd, and Nikhil Merani, associate director, Aspect Hospitality, talk about what drives the brand, what’s new in Hyderabad, and what’s next on the playlist.
Excerpts
Tell us about the Radio Bar concept and what made you bring it to Hyderabad.
Nikhil Merani: The idea began in 2014, when Hitesh visited a small 500 sqft spot in London filled with scattered musical instruments. He came back buzzing with inspiration. Around the same time, we had a site shortlisted in Bandra. We pitched a music-themed venue to the architect — something nostalgic but dynamic. That’s when ‘Radio’ came in. Like flipping channels, each night offers a new vibe.
How did you bring this vision to life through design?
Hitesh Keswani: We went all in — mic lights, drum kits, vinyl on pillars, and a retro radio-themed bar. Our signature ‘Chitrahaar Sundays’, a Bollywood-themed night with retro hits, became iconic. That 2,500 sqft space in Mumbai pulled in 200+ guests every Sunday! We later expanded to Bengaluru, and when the opportunity came in Hyderabad, we knew it was time.
How have you customised the Hyderabad outlet?
Nikhil: While music remains largely Bollywood, we’ve adapted the local food. Hyderabadis love spice and bold flavours, so we’ve localised about 20% of the menu — including cocktails — while keeping the core 80% consistent with other outlets.
What about the interiors here?
Hitesh: Hyderabad spaces are generally larger. At 4,000–5,000 sqft, we added a standalone dance floor, tall tables, and mood-based lighting that shifts from day to night. The brand identity remains, but the layout adapts to local sensibilities.
How long did the whole process take?
Nikhil: From scouting to opening — about nine to 10 months. Think of it like giving birth! The menu localisation took around 10–15 days, led by Chef Vincy and our Mumbai training team.
What’s next for Aspect Hospitality?
Hitesh: Growth. We currently operate 20 full-service restaurants and 50 quick-service restaurants (QSRs). By December 30, we aim to hit 100 outlets across India, with new launches planned in cities like Nagpur, Indore, Chandigarh, and Delhi.
Eclectic menu with local flair
Much like the décor, the menu is a playful mashup of global street food with an Indian twist. We began our culinary journey with Cajun Jalapeño Corn Pops, a gooey delight thanks to pickled jalapeños and English cheddar. The RB’s Fully Loaded Barbecue Fries, topped with guacamole and sour cream, were indulgent and satisfying. A local touch came with RB’s Ultimate Kodi Chips, paired with spicy red chilli thecha. This unexpected fusion created a fiery yet familiar flavour profile. Another standout was the Guntur Chilli Chicken Tikka, a bold reinterpretation that hit all the right notes. And yes, Pizza Rayalseema is a thing here — topped with corn, olives, onions, and a signature podi spice blend. Health-conscious diners can dive into the well-curated salad section. We sampled the Roasted Beetroot & Baby Spinach Salad, tossed with feta and a pepper-balsamic dressing. For the corporate lunch crowd, mains like Nalli Nihari with Lachha Paratha and Gongura Paneer with Bagara Rice offer both comfort and complexity. The nihari’s mutton marrow was perfectly tender, with spices that didn’t overpower. Among their house specials, the Sticky Chicken Wings, with crispy garlic and sesame, and the BBQ Chicken & Cheddar Burger on a brioche bun are must-tries.
Cocktails that hit right note
Complementing the culinary experience is an extensive cocktail programme curated by renowned mixologist Bensan Varghese. The drinks balance regional ingredients with international mixology trends. Highlights include the Green Fizz (a refreshing kiwi-gin cocktail), the floral-forward Gulabo Margarita, and the Keto Picante, a carb-free concoction of agave, tequila, and lime, finished with a togarashi and red chilli rim for that spicy Indian zing.