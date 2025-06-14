Tuning Into Good Times With Radio Bar

Excerpts

Tell us about the Radio Bar concept and what made you bring it to Hyderabad.

Nikhil Merani: The idea began in 2014, when Hitesh visited a small 500 sqft spot in London filled with scattered musical instruments. He came back buzzing with inspiration. Around the same time, we had a site shortlisted in Bandra. We pitched a music-themed venue to the architect — something nostalgic but dynamic. That’s when ‘Radio’ came in. Like flipping channels, each night offers a new vibe.

How did you bring this vision to life through design?

Hitesh Keswani: We went all in — mic lights, drum kits, vinyl on pillars, and a retro radio-themed bar. Our signature ‘Chitrahaar Sundays’, a Bollywood-themed night with retro hits, became iconic. That 2,500 sqft space in Mumbai pulled in 200+ guests every Sunday! We later expanded to Bengaluru, and when the opportunity came in Hyderabad, we knew it was time.

How have you customised the Hyderabad outlet?

Nikhil: While music remains largely Bollywood, we’ve adapted the local food. Hyderabadis love spice and bold flavours, so we’ve localised about 20% of the menu — including cocktails — while keeping the core 80% consistent with other outlets.