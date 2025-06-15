Be ready to repay faith of citizens: CAS to graduates

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday extolled the might of the Indian Air Force (IAF), saying that it amply demonstrated its prowess during the recent Operation Sindoor through swift, precise and decisive action against the enemy. “The success of Operation Sindoor is evidence of the operational capabilities of the IAF,” the CAS told the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.

A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated during the parade. Addressing the new officers, the CAS reminded them that the Air Force had always been, and would continue to be, the nation’s first responder in times of need. “It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for it,” he said.

Honour and rewards

Congratulating the graduating officers, the CAS said: “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain: the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”

On the theme of collective responsibility, the CAS said that the ceremony marked the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but this was only the beginning of the officers’ professional journey. He urged them to expand their horizons and develop new capabilities.

“The battlespace of the future will be increasingly complex. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space. These challenges will demand total commitment, relentless focus, innovation, and a deep passion for your calling. The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride – wear it with honour, lead with courage, and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force,” he added.

Parade and awards

The Air Chief Marshal was the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade and conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets. He was received by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal PK Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The Reviewing Officer was presented with a General Salute, followed by a march-past.