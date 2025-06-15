Be ready to repay faith of citizens: CAS to graduates

HYDERABAD: Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal AP Singh on Saturday extolled the might of the Indian Air Force (IAF), saying that it amply demonstrated its prowess during the recent Operation Sindoor through swift, precise and decisive action against the enemy. “The success of Operation Sindoor is evidence of the operational capabilities of the IAF,” the CAS told the Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal on Saturday.
A total of 254 Flight Cadets graduated during the parade. Addressing the new officers, the CAS reminded them that the Air Force had always been, and would continue to be, the nation’s first responder in times of need. “It is our collective responsibility to live up to the trust placed in the Indian Air Force by every citizen of India, and we must be ready and prepared for it,” he said.
Honour and rewards
Congratulating the graduating officers, the CAS said: “When you chose to serve the nation, you opted for a career that is not only demanding but also among the most rewarding and honourable. As we look to the future, two things are certain: the fast-evolving character of warfare and the increasing relevance of aerospace power.”
On the theme of collective responsibility, the CAS said that the ceremony marked the culmination of years of rigorous training and perseverance, but this was only the beginning of the officers’ professional journey. He urged them to expand their horizons and develop new capabilities.
“The battlespace of the future will be increasingly complex. With the IAF transforming into a true aerospace force, many of you will be at the forefront of India’s ventures into space. These challenges will demand total commitment, relentless focus, innovation, and a deep passion for your calling. The uniform you wear is a symbol of national pride – wear it with honour, lead with courage, and always uphold the core values of the Indian Air Force,” he added.
Parade and awards
The Air Chief Marshal was the Reviewing Officer (RO) for the parade and conferred the President’s Commission to the graduating Flight Cadets. He was received by Air Marshal Tejinder Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, and Air Marshal PK Vohra, Commandant, AFA. The Reviewing Officer was presented with a General Salute, followed by a march-past.
In addition to the IAF cadets, nine officers from the Indian Navy, seven from the Indian Coast Guard and one trainee from a friendly foreign country were awarded ‘Wings’ upon the successful completion of their flying training. The ceremony was attended by dignitaries and the proud families of the graduating officers.
Displays and celebrations
The event featured aerial displays by the Akash Ganga skydiving team, the Air Warrior Drill Team and synchronised aerobatics by the Suryakiran team. The graduation parade included coordinated fly-pasts by trainer aircraft such as the Pilatus PC-7 Mk-II, Hawk, Kiran Mk-I and Chetak helicopters. Following the parade, the graduating cadets celebrated with their family members and relatives.
FAMILIES SHARE THE JOY
CRPF sub-inspector MS Tomar from Prayagraj expressed his pride at his son’s decision to join the armed forces. With 35 years of service experience across the country, Tomar told TNIE, “My two sons are in the Forces. My elder son joined a few years ago and this year my younger son also joined the forces. At this moment, I am very proud that both my sons are serving the nation.”
He added that his experience in physical training during his CRPF service allowed him to give valuable inputs to his son during his preparation. Similarly, the parents of Ritwik Sogala (21) from Mancherial district, both of whom are government school teachers, shared their happiness. Speaking after the parade, S Rangaiah, a government teacher, said he was pleased that his son had fulfilled his dream of joining the Armed Forces.
“He studied at a Sainik School from Class 9, and since then he was passionate about joining the forces. It was his own interest to serve the nation, and we supported him throughout,” Rangaiah said. He added that his elder son graduated from IIT Tirupati, while the younger son joined the Armed Forces. He revealed that he encouraged his son to join Sainik School to instil discipline, physical fitness and other essential qualities. “I pushed my son to join the Sainik School because such institutions build discipline along with physical fitness and other activities,” Rangaiah added.