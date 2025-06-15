DIAL-112 helps cops thwart three crimes in one day

HYDERABAD: Police, with the help of the Dial-112 emergency helpline, prevented three major crimes — a rape attempt, a murder and a molestation — and also reunited a missing boy with his mother on Friday.

The missing boy was safely traced and reunited with his mother, Sunitha Dev, in Kokapet of Narsingi.

In another case, a man who allegedly recorded unauthorised videos of a woman was arrested and handed over to the Amberpet police for further inquiry.

Police also apprehended a man who tried to murder his father during an altercation. He was handed over to the Kethepally police in Nalgonda.

In the fourth case, police foiled an attempted rape by a man on his mother-in-law. He was handed over to the Sangareddy police.