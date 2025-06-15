DIAL-112 helps cops thwart three crimes in one day

HYDERABAD: Police, with the help of the Dial-112 emergency helpline, prevented three major crimes — a rape attempt, a murder and a molestation — and also reunited a missing boy with his mother on Friday.
The missing boy was safely traced and reunited with his mother, Sunitha Dev, in Kokapet of Narsingi.
In another case, a man who allegedly recorded unauthorised videos of a woman was arrested and handed over to the Amberpet police for further inquiry.
Police also apprehended a man who tried to murder his father during an altercation. He was handed over to the Kethepally police in Nalgonda.
In the fourth case, police foiled an attempted rape by a man on his mother-in-law. He was handed over to the Sangareddy police.
The emergency response system is managed from the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) in Banjara Hills. It integrates all major emergency numbers under one umbrella — Dial 112 — including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077).
The prompt response by Dial-112 personnel and swift field action have been widely appreciated. These incidents highlight the critical role of the Emergency Response Support System in preventing serious crimes and ensuring public safety.