Faster fix for festering injuries with first-aid now in hamlets

ADILABAD: Until recently, a neglected thorn prick or minor cut in the remote hamlets across the district could fester, forcing farmers to embark on arduous journeys to distant health centres or rely on the traditional ‘Natu Vaidyam’ (herbal medicine). However, a simple solution in the form of first-aid kits — filled with bandages, cotton and iodine — to ryots, paired with practical lessons on their use, is now offering relief where injuries happen, right in the field.
Typically, for minor injuries sustained during fieldwork or under the MGNREGS, tribals have relied on herbal treatments. However, with awareness campaigns being carried out in tribal areas, many are now opting for modern first aid methods. Kits are being distributed to tribal farmers along with demonstrations on how to use them effectively.
While continuing to uphold their traditions and culture, tribal communities are gradually changing their approach to treatment.
Thodasam Jalimshah and Sedemaki Lakku, tribal farmers from Umapathikunta village in Utnoor mandal, say the kits have been particularly useful for minor injuries. “We no longer need to go to the primary health centre for every small cut or bruise. We open the kit, apply the bandage or ointment and get relief,” they add.
Farmers are being taught how to properly use the kits, and many say they now feel confident in treating themselves. “We are happy
to use these kits instead of depending on local treatments,” one farmer adds. “Even small injuries, if neglected, can turn serious. So we now prefer using proper medical supplies.”
Speaking to TNIE, G Ravi Kumar, programme in-charge with the Rama Prasad Goenka Foundation, says the initiative began three months ago in Umapathikunta and Gondguda villages in Utnoor mandal. “We are focusing on creating awareness among tribal farmers about the importance of using first aid kits for minor injuries, to gradually move them away from local herbal remedies,” he adds.
So far, awareness programmes have been conducted in around 30 villages in the mandal. Small medical kits — each containing nine items including bandages, iodine and cotton — are being distributed to tribal families. The main objective is to encourage modern medical care over traditional methods, especially in cases where timely intervention can prevent complications.