Faster fix for festering injuries with first-aid now in hamlets

ADILABAD: Until recently, a neglected thorn prick or minor cut in the remote hamlets across the district could fester, forcing farmers to embark on arduous journeys to distant health centres or rely on the traditional ‘Natu Vaidyam’ (herbal medicine). However, a simple solution in the form of first-aid kits — filled with bandages, cotton and iodine — to ryots, paired with practical lessons on their use, is now offering relief where injuries happen, right in the field.

Typically, for minor injuries sustained during fieldwork or under the MGNREGS, tribals have relied on herbal treatments. However, with awareness campaigns being carried out in tribal areas, many are now opting for modern first aid methods. Kits are being distributed to tribal farmers along with demonstrations on how to use them effectively.

While continuing to uphold their traditions and culture, tribal communities are gradually changing their approach to treatment.

Thodasam Jalimshah and Sedemaki Lakku, tribal farmers from Umapathikunta village in Utnoor mandal, say the kits have been particularly useful for minor injuries. “We no longer need to go to the primary health centre for every small cut or bruise. We open the kit, apply the bandage or ointment and get relief,” they add.