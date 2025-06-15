NGO launches Rs 1lakh monthly aid

KARIMNAGAR: Vasavi Trust, an NGO known for its charitable work, has now launched a new initiative to provide financial aid to the underprivileged.

The trust will offer `1 lakh monthly assistance to support education, healthcare and wedding expenses for the poor. In the first phase, financial aid was distributed to 15 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, trust chairman Chittumalla Srinivas said nearly 200 members have come forward to contribute Rs 500 each per month, and more donors are showing interest. “As the number of contributors increases, the aid will also grow, especially for students,” he said.

Applicants can apply each month, and funds will be distributed based on need and availability.