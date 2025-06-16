DilKashi: When Poetry Met Melody in Hyderabad

Celebrated poet and lyricist Srijato Bandyopadhyay brought a deeply personal touch to the evening. His original poems, set to music, were not just recited, they were performed. Infused with gentle humour and poetic elegance, each verse enhanced the emotional mood of the night.

“This is my first time in Hyderabad,” Srijato shared, adding, “I feel overwhelmed. Piu and Raghu are fabulous collaborators. I’ll be reading poems—on love, monsoon, and friendship. And maybe even sing a couple of lines from a few ghazals. I’m no professional singer, but I love it. If they let me, I’ll try!”

His poetic interludes served as thoughtful bridges between the musical performances, turning the concert into a cohesive narrative — one that made the audience smile, pause, and reflect.

The synergy on stage was spontaneous and heartfelt. “We have Piu Mukherjee, a very talented young singer, and the renowned poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay joining us. Along with a fantastic group of musicians from Kolkata, this is a completely different kind of presentation,” said Raghab Chatterjee, adding, “I’m performing bandishes, songs from my albums, ghazals, film and non-film music—it's a wide spectrum. And the hall is full—what more could an artist ask for?”

Piu Mukherjee, whose voice added intimacy and grace to the evening, spoke of her special bond with the city. “This is my fourth time performing in Hyderabad,” she said, adding, “The love for Indian music here is beautiful. Tonight, I’m singing some of my own songs, as well as retro numbers from Parveen Sultana ji, Asha ji, and Lata ji. I’ve also prepared something special—songs in both Bengali and Hindi versions, so that everyone, Bengali or not, can connect through the same melody.”

As the performances transitioned seamlessly from one to the next, the night evolved into a cultural tapestry, both familiar and refreshingly new. DILKASHI wasn't just a concert. It was an experience that lingered, long after the final note faded.