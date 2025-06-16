Hospital clarifies on death of pregnant constable in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Three days after a pregnant police constable died at CARE Hospitals in Banjara Hills, the hospital management issued a statement claiming that she received treatment in accordance with standard protocols and under continuous medical supervision.

According to the hospital, Poludasu Vimalakumari was admitted on June 10 in a critical condition. She was diagnosed with intrauterine fetal demise (IUFD), vaginal bleeding, and signs of sepsis.

“Despite medical intervention and intensive care by a multidisciplinary team of specialists, her condition deteriorated, and she passed away on June 11 at 3.33 pm,” the statement said.

The hospital stated: “She was under continuous monitoring and appropriate treatment. The medical team also counselled the patient’s attendants periodically, keeping them informed about her condition and prognosis.”

The hospital added that a post-mortem examination was advised to ascertain the exact cause of death.